Home
/
Alexandria, VA
/
6 E BELLEFONTE
Last updated June 11 2019 at 2:24 AM
1 of 22
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6 E BELLEFONTE
6 E Bellefonte Ave
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
6 E Bellefonte Ave, Alexandria, VA 22301
Del Ray
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
DELRAY 2BR DUPLEX! Just a couple of blocks from "downtown" Delray.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6 E BELLEFONTE have any available units?
6 E BELLEFONTE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Alexandria, VA
.
Is 6 E BELLEFONTE currently offering any rent specials?
6 E BELLEFONTE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6 E BELLEFONTE pet-friendly?
No, 6 E BELLEFONTE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Alexandria
.
Does 6 E BELLEFONTE offer parking?
No, 6 E BELLEFONTE does not offer parking.
Does 6 E BELLEFONTE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6 E BELLEFONTE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6 E BELLEFONTE have a pool?
No, 6 E BELLEFONTE does not have a pool.
Does 6 E BELLEFONTE have accessible units?
No, 6 E BELLEFONTE does not have accessible units.
Does 6 E BELLEFONTE have units with dishwashers?
No, 6 E BELLEFONTE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6 E BELLEFONTE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6 E BELLEFONTE does not have units with air conditioning.
