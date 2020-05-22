All apartments in Alexandria
Last updated June 11 2019 at 2:24 AM

6 E BELLEFONTE

6 E Bellefonte Ave · No Longer Available
Location

6 E Bellefonte Ave, Alexandria, VA 22301
Del Ray

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
DELRAY 2BR DUPLEX! Just a couple of blocks from "downtown" Delray.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

