10470 S Sage Creek Rd
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:30 AM

10470 S Sage Creek Rd

10470 Sage Creek Road · No Longer Available
Location

10470 Sage Creek Road, South Jordan, UT 84009
Oquirrh Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
garage
online portal
**No Security Deposit Option available on this home! See below for more details!

This lovely townhome features an open floor plan and is conveniently located minutes from Bangerter Highway, South Jordan Pkwy, Costco & many restaurants! It offers 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms spread over 1,454 sq. ft. As you walk in, you'll find an open kitchen, dining and living area along with a half bathroom. If you head upstairs, you'll find two bedrooms, a full bathroom, a laundry area with washer/dryer in unit as well as the master bedroom and bathroom. Additional amenities include stainless steel appliances, hardwood flooring, fenced backyard, 2 car garage, pool & clubhouse!

To schedule a self-guided showing at your convenience, open the link below. Lockbox is located on the front door and access instructions will be provided upon arrival. Please note: this is the only option to view the property.

https://showmojo.com/l/755af3c082/10470-s-sage-creek-rd-south-jordan-ut-84009

Additional Information:
Available: Now!
Traditional Security Deposit: $1,695 ($1,101.75 Refundable)
Pets: 2 Allowed (Pet Application REQUIRED: https://wolfnest.petscreening.com/). Pricing will be determined by screening.
Utilities Paid by Tenant: All (Water/sewer/trash to be paid as a flat $100/month)
Lease Length: Negotiable
Smoking: Not allowed
Non Refundable Application Fee: $39
Video Tour:
Application link: https://wolfnestpm.quickapp.pro/d/apply/115359

No Security Deposit Option:
- Security Deposit Alternative: This is an option instead of a traditional security deposit.
- Small Monthly Premiums
- Call for more details or click the link below for more info
- Provided by: https://www.myobligo.com/
- Non-refundable hold fee equal to 35% of Traditional Security Deposit.

Tenant Benefit Package - $49/month
Each Wolfnest tenant is automatically enrolled in our Tenant Benefit Package which includes:
- Late fee Voucher
- Online Payments
- Online Maintenance and Scheduling
- 24/7 Emergency Maintenance Hotline
- Online Document Storage
- Resident Direct Hotline
- Liability Insurance Coverage
- Rent Reminders
- Preventive A/C Maintenance Enrollment

Have Questions? For the quickest response, please email wolfnest@newhome1.com

The information in this advertisement is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

