The Landing
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:07 AM

The Landing

470 S 1300 E · (801) 893-8007
Location

470 S 1300 E, Salt Lake City, UT 84102
East Central North

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 104 · Avail. Aug 14

$1,289

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 572 sqft

Unit 205 · Avail. Aug 14

$1,289

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 572 sqft

Unit 404 · Avail. Aug 14

$1,329

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 630 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Landing.

Amenities

24hr laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
conference room
elevator
gym
parking
24hr maintenance
24hr laundry
garage
internet access
on-site laundry
key fob access
online portal
Experience the difference in modern student living at The Landing Apartments. Conveniently located on the corner of 500 S 1300 E near Rice-Eccles Stadium, The Landing is truly in the center of it all! We're just one block from the University of Utah campus, on the pick-up route for the city bus line, and a short walk to the TRAX Light Rail Station. Easy freeway access gets you anywhere in the valley, including the Salt Lake City International Airport and Park City - where you can carve it up at some of Utah's finest ski resorts! Also within minutes of the property are popular entertainment & dining establishments such as City Creek Center, Trolley Square, & the Historic Sugar House. Because we know your day is packed with new adventures and fun filled activities, The Landing's unique amenities cater to an on-the-go, active lifestyle. Wake up with an invigorating morning workout in our lower level fitness center, take care of business in our private conference/study room, spruce up ...

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $40
Deposit: $200 per applicant
Move-in Fees: $200 admin fee
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Onsite Surface parking is $35; Garage Parking is $60.
Storage Details: Storage unit: $40/month (small), $50/month (large)
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Landing have any available units?
The Landing has 9 units available starting at $1,289 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Salt Lake City, UT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Salt Lake City Rent Report.
What amenities does The Landing have?
Some of The Landing's amenities include 24hr laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Landing currently offering any rent specials?
The Landing is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Landing pet-friendly?
No, The Landing is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Salt Lake City.
Does The Landing offer parking?
Yes, The Landing offers parking.
Does The Landing have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Landing does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Landing have a pool?
No, The Landing does not have a pool.
Does The Landing have accessible units?
No, The Landing does not have accessible units.
Does The Landing have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Landing has units with dishwashers.
