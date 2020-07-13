Amenities
Experience the difference in modern student living at The Landing Apartments. Conveniently located on the corner of 500 S 1300 E near Rice-Eccles Stadium, The Landing is truly in the center of it all! We're just one block from the University of Utah campus, on the pick-up route for the city bus line, and a short walk to the TRAX Light Rail Station. Easy freeway access gets you anywhere in the valley, including the Salt Lake City International Airport and Park City - where you can carve it up at some of Utah's finest ski resorts! Also within minutes of the property are popular entertainment & dining establishments such as City Creek Center, Trolley Square, & the Historic Sugar House. Because we know your day is packed with new adventures and fun filled activities, The Landing's unique amenities cater to an on-the-go, active lifestyle. Wake up with an invigorating morning workout in our lower level fitness center, take care of business in our private conference/study room, spruce up ...