Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher furnished hardwood floors bathtub carpet oven range refrigerator Property Amenities conference room elevator gym parking 24hr maintenance 24hr laundry garage internet access on-site laundry key fob access online portal

Experience the difference in modern student living at The Landing Apartments. Conveniently located on the corner of 500 S 1300 E near Rice-Eccles Stadium, The Landing is truly in the center of it all! We're just one block from the University of Utah campus, on the pick-up route for the city bus line, and a short walk to the TRAX Light Rail Station. Easy freeway access gets you anywhere in the valley, including the Salt Lake City International Airport and Park City - where you can carve it up at some of Utah's finest ski resorts! Also within minutes of the property are popular entertainment & dining establishments such as City Creek Center, Trolley Square, & the Historic Sugar House. Because we know your day is packed with new adventures and fun filled activities, The Landing's unique amenities cater to an on-the-go, active lifestyle. Wake up with an invigorating morning workout in our lower level fitness center, take care of business in our private conference/study room, spruce up ...