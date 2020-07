Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly carport stainless steel gym pool

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors bathtub oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities conference room clubhouse courtyard gym pool hot tub sauna cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly bbq/grill carport fire pit game room lobby pool table yoga

We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Live steps from the TRAX light rail, Downtown Salt Lake City, Trolley Square AND Liberty Park-connected to all major thoroughfares, employment centers, arts and entertainment. Hardware Apartments in Downtown Salt Lake City area are where all the elements of your life come together. Perfectly situated near downtown, our community is conveniently located near everything you need. Grab food with friends at Red Iguana or Crown Burgers, learn new things at the Clark Planetarium, go shopping at City Creek Center, or grab some supplies at Harmons Grocery.