Last updated July 15 2020 at 11:30 PM

829 East 400 South #112 - 1

829 400 South · No Longer Available
Location

829 400 South, Salt Lake City, UT 84102
East Central North

Amenities

pet friendly
internet access
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
Amazing condo in SLC! Conveniently located near public transportation, freeways, restaurants, and entertainment. This condo has 1 bedroom/1.5 bathroom, 896 square feet, and is available end of May! You'll enjoy great updates and a well-maintained space. No smoking/vaping in or on the property. Pets allowed under 40 lbs with a monthly fee of $50.

Tenants:

- Application fee $47 per applicant 18 years and older

- Responsible to sign up and pay gas, electric, and internet

- Lease setup fee $50

- Renters insurance required and can be provided

If interested, please review our rental criteria at http://peacefulpm.comhttp://peacefulpm.com/rental-criteria-and-faq/ then click the Request Information button at the bottom of the listing. You may also schedule a showing by contacting Emil at (385)450-2785 or Eschoenfeld@peacefulpm.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 829 East 400 South #112 - 1 have any available units?
829 East 400 South #112 - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Salt Lake City, UT.
How much is rent in Salt Lake City, UT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Salt Lake City Rent Report.
Is 829 East 400 South #112 - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
829 East 400 South #112 - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 829 East 400 South #112 - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 829 East 400 South #112 - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 829 East 400 South #112 - 1 offer parking?
No, 829 East 400 South #112 - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 829 East 400 South #112 - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 829 East 400 South #112 - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 829 East 400 South #112 - 1 have a pool?
No, 829 East 400 South #112 - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 829 East 400 South #112 - 1 have accessible units?
No, 829 East 400 South #112 - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 829 East 400 South #112 - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 829 East 400 South #112 - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 829 East 400 South #112 - 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 829 East 400 South #112 - 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
