Last updated June 18 2020 at 9:59 AM

544 South Denver St #2

544 Denver Street · (801) 363-7368
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

544 Denver Street, Salt Lake City, UT 84111
Central City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 544 South Denver St #2 · Avail. now

$1,710

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1182 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous 2 Bed 2 1/2 Bath Townhome in Gated Community by Trolley Square! - Town Home-2 bedrooms, 2.5 Baths, approx 1100 sq ft. Built in 2014, 2 car garage. Located in the Trolley Towns gated community in the heart of Salt Lake City. The community is located just minutes away from Trax Stations, the University of Utah, Trolley Square, Liberty Park, Gateway Mall, and City Creek Mall. Full kitchen with new appliances. W/D hookups. Don't miss out on the opportunity to live in this gorgeous new unit.

Rent-$1710.00/ Deposit-$1960.00
( $250 of the Deposit is a non refundable lease initiation fee)

Tenant pays gas & electricity

TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT TO SEE THIS PROPERTY GO TO: https://showmojo.com/l/cd74fa9046

ANY QUESTIONS CALL 801-363-7368 OR VISIT OUR WEBSITE TO APPLY: www.rpmwasatch.com

Renter's Insurance: Tenant will be required to pay $15.00/mo to RPM for a
Property Damage Loss Waiver. Any additional renter's insurance may be secured at the tenant’s own expense and is not mandatory.

***The information contained in this advertisement is subject to change.
The terms of any lease, should you execute a lease with RPM, are found
solely in the Lease Agreement itself, along with any applicable
addenda. Situations that may affect change include, but are not limited
to an applicant's credit rating which may affect the required security
deposit amount, and new information provided to us regarding a unit that we did not know at the time we placed this advertisement.***

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2555227)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 544 South Denver St #2 have any available units?
544 South Denver St #2 has a unit available for $1,710 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Salt Lake City, UT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Salt Lake City Rent Report.
Is 544 South Denver St #2 currently offering any rent specials?
544 South Denver St #2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 544 South Denver St #2 pet-friendly?
No, 544 South Denver St #2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Salt Lake City.
Does 544 South Denver St #2 offer parking?
Yes, 544 South Denver St #2 does offer parking.
Does 544 South Denver St #2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 544 South Denver St #2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 544 South Denver St #2 have a pool?
No, 544 South Denver St #2 does not have a pool.
Does 544 South Denver St #2 have accessible units?
No, 544 South Denver St #2 does not have accessible units.
Does 544 South Denver St #2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 544 South Denver St #2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 544 South Denver St #2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 544 South Denver St #2 does not have units with air conditioning.
