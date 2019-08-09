544 South Denver St #2

Amenities

Gorgeous 2 Bed 2 1/2 Bath Townhome in Gated Community by Trolley Square! - Town Home-2 bedrooms, 2.5 Baths, approx 1100 sq ft. Built in 2014, 2 car garage. Located in the Trolley Towns gated community in the heart of Salt Lake City. The community is located just minutes away from Trax Stations, the University of Utah, Trolley Square, Liberty Park, Gateway Mall, and City Creek Mall. Full kitchen with new appliances. W/D hookups. Don't miss out on the opportunity to live in this gorgeous new unit.



Rent-$1710.00/ Deposit-$1960.00

( $250 of the Deposit is a non refundable lease initiation fee)



Tenant pays gas & electricity



TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT TO SEE THIS PROPERTY GO TO: https://showmojo.com/l/cd74fa9046



ANY QUESTIONS CALL 801-363-7368 OR VISIT OUR WEBSITE TO APPLY: www.rpmwasatch.com



Renter's Insurance: Tenant will be required to pay $15.00/mo to RPM for a

Property Damage Loss Waiver. Any additional renter's insurance may be secured at the tenant’s own expense and is not mandatory.



No Pets Allowed



