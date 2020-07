Amenities

parking pool carpet range refrigerator

The American Towers has unmatched amenities. NEW PAINT, NEW CARPET AND NEW TILE IN ENTRY, KITCHEN AND BATHS. This is a hard to find one bedroom in the towers and the 20th floor provides great views to the southwest. The new carpet is much lighter than the photos. It is is easy to see. .