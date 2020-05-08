All apartments in Salt Lake City
Find more places like 1858 South 200 East.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Salt Lake City, UT
/
1858 South 200 East
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:50 PM

1858 South 200 East

1858 200 East · (801) 666-2446
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Salt Lake City
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

1858 200 East, Salt Lake City, UT 84115
Liberty

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

1 Bedroom

Unit 8 · Avail. now

$775

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Please call 801-666-2446 to register to view this property today!

Click to watch a walk-through video:

https://youtu.be/qUMI1bw9gSk

Welcome to this amazing community apartment, the red brick exterior provides a timeless look as well as infuses character and rustic charm. We have available a large 1 bedroom, 1 bath top level apartment with hardwood floors, washer dryer hook ups and off street parking. Located in a quiet neighborhood. Close to local schools in the area. Very close to freeways, public transportation, New Winco Market and other shopping centers and local restaurants.

All adults over the age of 18 need to apply.
Application fee $50 each
Rent $775
Deposit $775 (No Security Deposit Required for Qualified Applicants!)
One Time Office Fee $300
Utilities Not Included
12 Month Lease
No Smoking

Pet Policy:
There is a 35 lbs weight limit for all pets and a maximum of 2 pets per home, with some breed restrictions.There is a $300 deposit required for each pet and the pet rent is $50 per month for each pet. Dogs & Cats allowed. Pets must get approved before moving in.

The following link will guide you to our pet screening department.

https://www.petscreening.com/referral/bXU0Xw9MRswW

If you have questions about renting this property please call: Leasing Center: 866-956-1714

If you would like to view other listing we have available please go to www.TierOneRents.com

If you want to apply for the property:

https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/tieronerents/tenantApplication.action

http://tieronerents.com/tenant-screening-criteria/

Professionally managed by TierOne Real Estate LLC, LIC#5800

(Pictures are of similar unit not actual unit)
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1858 South 200 East have any available units?
1858 South 200 East has a unit available for $775 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Salt Lake City, UT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Salt Lake City Rent Report.
What amenities does 1858 South 200 East have?
Some of 1858 South 200 East's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1858 South 200 East currently offering any rent specials?
1858 South 200 East isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1858 South 200 East pet-friendly?
Yes, 1858 South 200 East is pet friendly.
Does 1858 South 200 East offer parking?
Yes, 1858 South 200 East does offer parking.
Does 1858 South 200 East have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1858 South 200 East does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1858 South 200 East have a pool?
No, 1858 South 200 East does not have a pool.
Does 1858 South 200 East have accessible units?
No, 1858 South 200 East does not have accessible units.
Does 1858 South 200 East have units with dishwashers?
No, 1858 South 200 East does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1858 South 200 East?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Seven65 Lofts
765 E 400 S
Salt Lake City, UT 84102
Lotus
338 E South Temple St
Salt Lake City, UT 84111
The Landing
470 S 1300 E
Salt Lake City, UT 84102
Encore
489 E 400 S
Salt Lake City, UT 84111
Seasons at Pebble Creek
1616 W Snow Queen Pl
Salt Lake City, UT 84104
Lotus North Temple TownHomes
120 N 1950 W
Salt Lake City, UT 84116
Meridian
30 North Orange Street
Salt Lake City, UT 84116
Santa Fe Apartments
1550 Fort Union Blvd
Salt Lake City, UT 84121

Similar Pages

Salt Lake City 1 BedroomsSalt Lake City 2 Bedrooms
Salt Lake City Apartments with ParkingSalt Lake City Pet Friendly Places
Salt Lake City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

West Valley City, UTWest Jordan, UTSandy, UTOrem, UT
Millcreek, UTSouth Jordan, UTLayton, UTMurray, UT
Draper, UTSouth Salt Lake, UTTaylorsville, UTMidvale, UT

Nearby Neighborhoods

Central CityEast Central NorthThe Avenues
Jordan MeadowsDowntown Salt Lake CityCapitol Hill
WestpointePoplar Grove

Apartments Near Colleges

LDS Business CollegeUniversity of Utah
Salt Lake Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity