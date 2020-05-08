1858 South 200 East

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors pet friendly parking

Welcome to this amazing community apartment, the red brick exterior provides a timeless look as well as infuses character and rustic charm. We have available a large 1 bedroom, 1 bath top level apartment with hardwood floors, washer dryer hook ups and off street parking. Located in a quiet neighborhood. Close to local schools in the area. Very close to freeways, public transportation, New Winco Market and other shopping centers and local restaurants.



All adults over the age of 18 need to apply.

Application fee $50 each

Rent $775

Deposit $775 (No Security Deposit Required for Qualified Applicants!)

One Time Office Fee $300

Utilities Not Included

12 Month Lease

No Smoking



Pet Policy:

There is a 35 lbs weight limit for all pets and a maximum of 2 pets per home, with some breed restrictions.There is a $300 deposit required for each pet and the pet rent is $50 per month for each pet. Dogs & Cats allowed. Pets must get approved before moving in.



