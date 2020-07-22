Rent Calculator
Home
/
San Marcos, TX
/
628 Mill St - B
Last updated November 1 2019 at 3:17 AM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
628 Mill St - B
628 Mill St
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
San Marcos
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Balconies
Apartments with Pools
Apartments with Parking
Location
628 Mill St, San Marcos, TX 78666
Millview East
Amenities
on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Nice, one story home duplex with fence private yard..PETS OK
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 628 Mill St - B have any available units?
628 Mill St - B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Marcos, TX
.
How much is rent in San Marcos, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Marcos Rent Report
.
What amenities does 628 Mill St - B have?
Some of 628 Mill St - B's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 628 Mill St - B currently offering any rent specials?
628 Mill St - B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 628 Mill St - B pet-friendly?
Yes, 628 Mill St - B is pet friendly.
Does 628 Mill St - B offer parking?
Yes, 628 Mill St - B offers parking.
Does 628 Mill St - B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 628 Mill St - B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 628 Mill St - B have a pool?
No, 628 Mill St - B does not have a pool.
Does 628 Mill St - B have accessible units?
No, 628 Mill St - B does not have accessible units.
Does 628 Mill St - B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 628 Mill St - B has units with dishwashers.
