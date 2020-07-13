/
pet friendly apartments
74 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Canyon Lake, TX
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
1 Unit Available
2560 Puter Creek
2560 Puter Creek Road, Canyon Lake, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1250 sqft
NEW ON MARKET - NEWER DUPLEX UNIT-B ONLY AVAILABLE NOW (THE RIGHT UNIT WHEN FACING THEM). GREAT OPEN LAY OUTS, ALL TILE FLOORING, GRANITE COUNTER-TOPS THROUGHOUT, COVERED BACK PORCH, HIGH CEILINGS, BRAND NEW APPLIANCE'S ETC... DON'T MISS THIS ONE.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1127 SIR GALAHAD
1127 Sir Galahad, Canyon Lake, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1216 sqft
NEW ON MARKET - NICE OPEN FLOOR PLAN BIG BEDROOMS ON EACH END OF HOME 2 FULL BATHS. AVAILABLE 1ST PART OF JULY 2020. BIG BACK PORCH. HOME BACKS UP TO SEASONAL CREEK. PET NEGOTIABLE W/ EXTRA DEPOSIT.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1090 INDIAN HOLLOW - A
1090 Indian Hollow, Canyon Lake, TX
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1624 sqft
1090 INDIAN HOLLOW - A - INDIAN HOLLOW 1090 - A Available 07/31/20 NEW ON MARKET - NEW 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH CUSTOM DUPLEX UNIT. AVAILABLE 1ST WEEK OF AUGUST 2020.
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
1199 Hidden Fawn
1199 Hidden Fawn, Canyon Lake, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1350 sqft
Spacious two-bedroom, one bath duplex with lots of fresh updates available immediately! Additional monthly fee of $150 this includes electricity, water, and pest control.
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
739 Hillside Loop
739 Hillside Loop, Canyon Lake, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1314 sqft
Please verify all information. Background check and sex offender checks will be done on all adults. Only small dog allowed but prefer no pets.
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
1140 Indian Hollow
1140 Indian Hollow, Canyon Lake, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1150 sqft
NICE NEWER DUPLEX'S BY FM 306 AND HWY 281 INTERSECTION, SECLUDED ON A CUL DE SAC. AVAILABLE NOW APRIL 2020. 3 BEDROOMS 2 BATHS ALL TILE FLOORING AND NICE OPEN FLOOR PLAN. COME SEE HOME TODAY !! PET NEGOTIABLE W/ EXTRA DEPOSIT. (CASE BY CASE)
Last updated May 15 at 06:27pm
1 Unit Available
1223 Sorrel Creek Drive
1223 Sorrel Creek Drive, Canyon Lake, TX
2 Bedrooms
$950
900 sqft
NEWER DUPLEX UNITS NEAR CANYON LAKE HIGH SCHOOL ON N. SIDE OF CANYON LAKE.
Last updated July 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
3600 FM 2673 - C-2
3600 Fm 2673, Canyon Lake, TX
2 Bedrooms
$900
931 sqft
Downstairs unit: Ceiling Fans, ice maker, built-in microwave. This property has all 2 bedroom, 2 bath apartments. The website for the apartments is pjp.managebuilding.com Application is required with a $40 fee for each person over 18 years of age.
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
Canyon Lake Forest
1144 Canyon Bend
1144 Canyon Bend, Canyon Lake, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1080 sqft
GREAT LITTLE HILL COUNTRY HOME JUST DOWN THE ROAD FROM COMAL PARK W/ LAKE ACCESS AND CANYON LAKE GOLF COURSE. AVAILABLE NOW. 2 BEDROOM 2 BATH W/ OFFICE OR POSSIBLE 3RD BEDROOM FOR INFANT ETC..COME CHECK OUT TODAY.
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
370 Sir Arthur Way
370 Sir Arthur Way, Canyon Lake, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1406 sqft
PRIVATE HOME THAT HAS BEEN UPDATED. 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH. ALMOST 1 ACRE - SECLUDED . PROPERTY HAS SMALL STORAGE BLDG. BEAUTIFUL TREES, WET WEATHER CREEK. SINGLE WIDE MOBILE ON PROPERTY IS USED FOR STORAGE PURPOSES ONLY BY OWNERS.
Results within 5 miles of Canyon Lake
Last updated July 13 at 06:28am
93 Units Available
Vantage at Bulverde
395 Harmony Hills, Bulverde, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,004
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,313
969 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,580
1150 sqft
Welcome home to Vantage at Bulverde. Our upscale community is nestled in beautiful Spring Branch, Texas. You will never run out of things to do as we are conveniently located near entertainment hot spots, fine dining, and premium shopping.
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
200 Uecker
200 Uecker Drive, Comal County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2189 sqft
This one story 4 bedrooms 2.5 bathrooms is on a well and septic, so talk about saving some utility money. It comes with a two car garage, flex room, and it's approximately 2189 sqft. It also has river access that comes with this property.
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
28866 Country Drive
28866 Country Dr, Comal County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,645
1995 sqft
3 BR/2.5 Bath with an over-sized two car garage, with beautiful travertine marble floors and granite counters throughout, high ceilings with crown molding, large Living/Dining/Kitchen that come with in wall surround system and amplifier.
Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
618 La Bahia Loop
618 La Bahia Loop, New Braunfels, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,075
2533 sqft
Available for showing or move in on July 6th! **Move in Special** *No Deposit for qualified applicants!* Call Brittny at 254-300-7315.
Results within 10 miles of Canyon Lake
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
15 Units Available
The Ranch at the Guadalupe
1355 Ranch Pkwy, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
$904
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
1051 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,774
1351 sqft
Located on the banks of the Guadalupe River near Loop 337. Luxury apartments with river views. Each home provides a fenced yard. On-site fitness center, covered parking, volleyball court and grilling area. Pet-friendly community.
Last updated July 13 at 06:01am
7 Units Available
Woodcreek
16515 Ranch Road 12, Wimberley, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,099
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,479
1129 sqft
Charming community near Cypress Creek and Blue Hole Regional Park. Granite countertops, black GE appliances, and wood-style plank floors throughout. Onsite dog park, outdoor grilling area and minutes to local hiking.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
9 Units Available
Canyon House
1747 FM-1101, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
$955
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,228
970 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to our newly built community with quality and service that speaks for itself. We are located in the Comal Independent School District, near Freiheit Elementary, Canyon Middle School, and Canyon High School.
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
30 Units Available
Springs at Creekside
2980 Creek Bend Drive, New Braunfels, TX
Studio
$1,015
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,045
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
1118 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment community in New Braunfels features open kitchen layouts, private balconies, wood-like floors and spacious closets. Close to everything, including tons of shopping and dining. TX-46 and I-35 are both nearby.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
39 Units Available
Avenues at Creekside
625 Creekside Way, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
$870
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,061
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury community with 150-foot swimming pool and sun deck. Outdoor fireplace and lounge. Apartments feature high ceilings, granite counters and under-cabinet lighting. Double-pane windows and crown molding. Near Creekside Town Center.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
36 Units Available
Berkshire Creekside
677 Creekside Way, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
$967
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,256
1165 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,148
1408 sqft
Community features infinity-edge pool, tanning deck, and trellis outdoor kitchen. Units offer under-cabinet lightning, expansive dining spaces, elevator access, and more. Located just minutes from Schlitterbahn, I-35, and downtown.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
5 Units Available
Sienna Pointe
2913 Hunter Rd, San Marcos, TX
1 Bedroom
$885
621 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,183
870 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,057
996 sqft
Sienna Pointe offers our residents a beautiful retreat located on 13 lush acres in the Texas Hill Country.
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
6 Units Available
Langtry Village
1565 North Business IH 35, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
$952
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,173
920 sqft
Close to Courtyard Shopping Center and the New Braunfels Marketplace. Apartments provide a washer and dryer, large walk-in closets, and larger kitchens. On-site pool. Beautiful, natural surroundings.
Last updated July 13 at 03:41am
11 Units Available
Hawthorne Riverside
453 N Business IH 35, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
$999
686 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,257
1016 sqft
Located just off I-35. Spacious apartments with accent walls, modern kitchens and private patios or balconies. Select homes boast Guadalupe River views. Residents have access to walking trails, swimming pools and a fitness center.
Last updated July 13 at 06:05am
43 Units Available
Landa Park
The Landmark
144 Landa St, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,150
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1213 sqft
Steeped in history yet modernized with luxurious features, The Landmark, apartments in New Braunfels, Texas, offers residents an exceptional standard of living.
