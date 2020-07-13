/
pet friendly apartments
107 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Seguin, TX
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 06:07am
12 Units Available
Ranch 123
3063 TX-123, Seguin, TX
1 Bedroom
$928
686 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1051 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Residents enjoy in-unit laundry, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Community offers 24-hour gym, sauna, pool and pool table. Located close to shopping like Jud's Food Stores and restaurants like Giuseppe's.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 6 at 07:00pm
1 Unit Available
Middletowne
1111 State Hwy 123 Byp N, Seguin, TX
1 Bedroom
$950
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Well-ventilated units with vast windows, balconies and plenty of storage space. Community with barbecue grill, resident garden and sparkling pool. Located just minutes from the I-10 and Highway 123.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 06:41am
5 Units Available
Oak Hollow
1439 Barnes Dr, Seguin, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
876 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartment homes with breakfast bar and walk-in closets. Private balcony/patio. Master planned community with energy-efficient initiatives. Volleyball court and pool table. Easy access to S. State Highway 123.
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 08:42am
1 Unit Available
410 Bismark Street
410 Bismark Street, Seguin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,097
1120 sqft
Cozy 2 bedrooms 1 bathroom home in the heart of Seguin just minutes from anywhere in town. New laminate flooring throughout the home. Covered carport & large front covered patio with a storage shed in the backyard shaded by large mature trees.
1 of 40
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
139 Lone Oak Street
139 Lone Oak Street, Seguin, TX
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,775
1754 sqft
Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage brick home with fireplace in the living room. New central A/C, Carpets and Paint...Very Clean Home. Large backyard with privacy fence, covered patio, storage shed, and lots of mature shade trees.
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
1569 Motherwell Drive
1569 Motherwell Drive, Seguin, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
1644 sqft
Charming, 4 bdrm/2 bath home located in the Meadows at Nolte Farms. This single story home features a 4th bdrm at the front of the house which could be your home office space, rather than a 4th bedroom.
Results within 1 mile of Seguin
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
107 Rest Haven
107 Rest Haven Street, McQueeney, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,075
1953 sqft
107 Rest Haven Available 08/10/20 Beautifully Landscaped 3/2/2 Home on the Highly Desirable Treasure Island! - Beautifully Landscaped 3/2/2 Home on Treasure Island! Features Include: Gorgeous Kitchen w/ Stainless Appliances, Refrigerator, Built in
1 of 31
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
144 Trelawney Street
144 Trelawney Street, McQueeney, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1927 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW! Lake McQueeney waterfront home in Treasure Island has two living areas, a bonus room, and an updated kitchen.
Results within 5 miles of Seguin
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 13 at 06:40am
$
183 Units Available
Riverhaus Creekside
580 Creekside Way, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
$979
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1142 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,839
1440 sqft
Riverhaus Creekside, located within Creekside Town Center, is a brand-new, sophisticated apartment community offering an ultra-convenient lifestyle.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
222 Ragsdale Way
222 Ragsdale Way, Guadalupe County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1373 sqft
222 Ragsdale Way Available 08/15/20 Beautiful 3/2/2 Duplex Off FM 725! Stainless Appliances Included! - Beautiful 3/2/2 Duplex Off FM 725! Stainless Appliances Included! This Single Story Duplex Features Stainless Appliances Including Stove/Oven
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
749 Great Oaks Drive
749 Great Oaks Drive, New Braunfels, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
2041 sqft
AVERY PARK - ***AVAILABLE NOW, SCHEDULE ASAP, YOU DO NOT WANT TO MISS THIS GEORGOUS HOME*** Large story and a half with 4 bedrooms, 3 Baths and 2 Living Areas. Many fine features throughout this home in Avery Park. Spacious and open floor plan.
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
2284 OLIVE HILL DR
2284 Olive Hill Drive, New Braunfels, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1573 sqft
PRISTINE and perfect in the popular Avery Park subdivision. Only 2 years old. GORGEOUS GRANITE countertops, stainless steel appliances, wood look tile. NO smoking, pets negotiable, (no cats) with a pet fee and pet deposit.
Results within 10 miles of Seguin
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
$
15 Units Available
The Ranch at the Guadalupe
1355 Ranch Pkwy, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
$904
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
1051 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,774
1351 sqft
Located on the banks of the Guadalupe River near Loop 337. Luxury apartments with river views. Each home provides a fenced yard. On-site fitness center, covered parking, volleyball court and grilling area. Pet-friendly community.
Verified
1 of 57
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
9 Units Available
Canyon House
1747 FM-1101, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
$955
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,228
970 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to our newly built community with quality and service that speaks for itself. We are located in the Comal Independent School District, near Freiheit Elementary, Canyon Middle School, and Canyon High School.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
$
30 Units Available
Springs at Creekside
2980 Creek Bend Drive, New Braunfels, TX
Studio
$1,015
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,045
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
1118 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment community in New Braunfels features open kitchen layouts, private balconies, wood-like floors and spacious closets. Close to everything, including tons of shopping and dining. TX-46 and I-35 are both nearby.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
39 Units Available
Avenues at Creekside
625 Creekside Way, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
$870
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,061
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury community with 150-foot swimming pool and sun deck. Outdoor fireplace and lounge. Apartments feature high ceilings, granite counters and under-cabinet lighting. Double-pane windows and crown molding. Near Creekside Town Center.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
36 Units Available
Berkshire Creekside
677 Creekside Way, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
$967
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,256
1165 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,148
1408 sqft
Community features infinity-edge pool, tanning deck, and trellis outdoor kitchen. Units offer under-cabinet lightning, expansive dining spaces, elevator access, and more. Located just minutes from Schlitterbahn, I-35, and downtown.
Verified
1 of 100
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
6 Units Available
Langtry Village
1565 North Business IH 35, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
$952
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,173
920 sqft
Close to Courtyard Shopping Center and the New Braunfels Marketplace. Apartments provide a washer and dryer, large walk-in closets, and larger kitchens. On-site pool. Beautiful, natural surroundings.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 03:41am
11 Units Available
Hawthorne Riverside
453 N Business IH 35, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
$999
686 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,257
1016 sqft
Located just off I-35. Spacious apartments with accent walls, modern kitchens and private patios or balconies. Select homes boast Guadalupe River views. Residents have access to walking trails, swimming pools and a fitness center.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 06:05am
43 Units Available
Landa Park
The Landmark
144 Landa St, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,150
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1213 sqft
Steeped in history yet modernized with luxurious features, The Landmark, apartments in New Braunfels, Texas, offers residents an exceptional standard of living.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
11 Units Available
Braunfels Place
1231 Huisache Ave, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,029
1009 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,517
1297 sqft
Our office is currently only open for self-guided and virtual tours at this time.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 01:09pm
5 Units Available
Cotton Crossing Apartment Homes
705 Village Way, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
$944
2 Bedrooms
$1,111
3 Bedrooms
$1,620
Spacious apartments have walk-in closets and private balconies or patios. Pets are welcome. The complex has a fitness center and a barbecue area. Convenient location near Interstate 35 and Cypress Bend Park.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 10:35am
6 Units Available
Creekside Vue Apartments
2120 Stephens Pl, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,120
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,377
1126 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly opened apartment community featuring outdoor grilling stations and a 24-hour gym. The one- to three-bedroom homes have walk-in closets, wood-like floors and granite countertops. Easy access to I-35 and near New Braunfels Town Center.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
14 Units Available
Villas at Sundance
2056 Sundance Pkwy, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
$945
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,354
1120 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments with granite countertops, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Clubhouse amenities include gym, pool and internet cafe. Garage parking available. Dogs and cats allowed.
