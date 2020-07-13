/
pet friendly apartments
19 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Boerne, TX
28 Units Available
Roots at Boerne
135 Old San Antonio Road, Boerne, TX
1 Bedroom
$896
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
970 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,734
1150 sqft
Our office is currently only open for self-guided and virtual tours at this time. Please schedule yours today! Minutes from the Hill Country Mile experience vacation inspired living.
28 Units Available
Rustico at Fair Oaks
27595 IH 10W, Boerne, TX
Studio
$799
505 sqft
1 Bedroom
$903
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,169
1062 sqft
New apartments with nine-foot ceilings and granite kitchen counters. Community includes a complimentary coffee bar, resort-style pool and business center. Easy access to I-10. Jog or hike at nearby Eisenhower Park during free time.
6 Units Available
The Woodland
150 Medical Dr, Boerne, TX
1 Bedroom
$848
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,198
1010 sqft
One- and two-bedroom open-concept apartment homes with tile flooring and well-equipped kitchens. Community is close to schools and library, and features a swimming pool, playground and fitness center.
15 Units Available
Carrington Place Apartments
825 Johns Rd, Boerne, TX
1 Bedroom
$889
608 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
859 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,329
1119 sqft
Amenities include community Wi-Fi, covered parking, a pool and a 24-hour gym. The one- to three-bedroom floor plans feature laundry hookups, separate dining areas and spacious closets. Just off I-10.
Contact for Availability
Ranch at Cibolo Creek
1681 River Rd, Boerne, TX
1 Bedroom
$850
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1035 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,630
1282 sqft
Welcome home to The Ranch at Cibolo, a wonderful apartment community with everything you've been looking for.
1 Unit Available
150 Medical Drive
150 Medical Drive, Boerne, TX
1 Bedroom
$879
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Come home to a gorgeous apartment with an open-concept.
Results within 5 miles of Boerne
11 Units Available
The Hills at Fair Oaks
8700 Starr Ranch, Fair Oaks Ranch, TX
1 Bedroom
$871
666 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,266
1150 sqft
Easy access to I-10, recently renovated with resort-style pool and oasis. Enjoy the convenience of a 24-hour gym, dog park, and coffee bar all on-site. Interiors feature designer finishes, hardwood floors, and granite counters.
1 Unit Available
29111 STEVENSON GATE
29111 Stevenson Gate, Fair Oaks Ranch, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
2268 sqft
** ONLY 1 PET UNDER 25 LBS** STUNNING ONE-STORY HIGHLAND HOME THAT LOOKS LIKE A MODEL IS MOVE-IN READY! LOVELY HARDWOOD FLOORS THRU OUT THE COMMON AREAS.
1 Unit Available
129 Tapatio Dr E
129 Tapatio Drive East, Kendall County, TX
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
2095 sqft
VERY, VERY NICE 2 BEDROOM, 2 BATH TOWNHOME COMPLETELY FURNISHED. AMAZING VIEWS! GARAGE AND ADDITIONAL PARKING. TAPATIO RESORT HAS GOLF, CLUBHOUSE, TENNIS WITH MEMBERSHIP PACKAGES.
Results within 10 miles of Boerne
17 Units Available
Dominion
Grand at the Dominion
23910 W Interstate 10, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,050
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1222 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1304 sqft
Newly renovated homes with walk-in closets, fully equipped kitchens, in-unit laundry and hardwood floors. Pet-friendly, with a clubhouse, coffee bar, gym and a fitness center. Close to La Cantera shopping mall.
30 Units Available
Crownridge of Texas
Catalina at Dominion
21630 Milsa Dr, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,075
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
1284 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,219
1584 sqft
Discover refined luxury living at Catalina at Dominion Apartment Homes.
44 Units Available
Abbey at Dominion Crossing
21626 Stonewall Pkwy, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,250
953 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1392 sqft
Conveniently located close to I-10 and less than one mile north of The Dominion neighborhood in close proximity to exclusive restaurants, shopping destinations and downtown San Antonio attractions.
25 Units Available
Park at Rialto
25051 IH 10 West, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$969
557 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,001
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1160 sqft
Within easy reach of State Road 436 and Highway 17/92. Apartments featuring two-tone colored interiors, ornamental chair rails and ceiling fans in a community with tropical landscaping. On-site playground, fitness center and complimentary coffee bar.
19 Units Available
Retreat at Cross Mountain
19414 Babcock Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1216 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,075
1419 sqft
A selection of one, two and three bedrooms. Amenities include granite countertops, faux wood blinds, ceramic tile bathrooms, custom cabinetry, a state-of-the-art fitness center and more.
2 Units Available
The View at Crownridge
7602 Luskey Blvd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,305
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
1104 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Community amenities include a gym, poolside cabanas, and a Starbucks coffee bar. The one- to three-bedroom apartment home interiors feature wood floors, granite countertops and gourmet kitchens. Easy access to TX-1604 Loop and Interstate 10.
1 Unit Available
25634 Presidio Alley
25634 Presidio Alley, Bexar County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1672 sqft
Clean 3/2 with study off IH-10. Ready for immediate move-in. Open floor plan with eat in kitchen, two inch faux blinds throughout and neutral paint. Master bedroom has coffered ceiling with custom paint.
1 Unit Available
19414 BABCOCK RD
19414 Babcock Road, Cross Mountain, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,185
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Live only minutes from La Cantera and The Rim, allowing you the benefit of superb shopping and dining close to home! You'll also be close to major employers, award-winning schools, IH-10 and Loop 1604.
1 Unit Available
7635 Paraiso Haven
7635 Paraiso Haven, Bexar County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1672 sqft
3 bedroom, 2 bath, open floor plan with master split from the secondary bedrooms. Master includes separate tub and shower and large walk in closet. Upgraded laminate flooring, ceramic title and new carpet. Freshly painted, 48" cabinets in kitchen.
1 Unit Available
24558 Daisy Run
24558 Daisy Run, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,785
2064 sqft
24558 Daisy Run Available 07/24/20 Beautifully landscaped home in Northside School District.
