apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 11 2020 at 1:02 AM
42 Apartments for rent in Seguin, TX with washer-dryer
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 11 at 12:26am
12 Units Available
Ranch 123
3063 TX-123, Seguin, TX
1 Bedroom
$940
686 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1051 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Residents enjoy in-unit laundry, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Community offers 24-hour gym, sauna, pool and pool table. Located close to shopping like Jud's Food Stores and restaurants like Giuseppe's.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 11 at 12:11am
6 Units Available
Oak Hollow
1439 Barnes Dr, Seguin, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
876 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartment homes with breakfast bar and walk-in closets. Private balcony/patio. Master planned community with energy-efficient initiatives. Volleyball court and pool table. Easy access to S. State Highway 123.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 6 at 07:00pm
1 Unit Available
Middletowne
1111 State Hwy 123 Byp N, Seguin, TX
1 Bedroom
$950
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Well-ventilated units with vast windows, balconies and plenty of storage space. Community with barbecue grill, resident garden and sparkling pool. Located just minutes from the I-10 and Highway 123.
1 of 16
Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
1 Unit Available
719 ERWIN ST
719 Erwin St, Seguin, TX
1 Bedroom
$800
756 sqft
Are you looking for quiet country living? Don't miss out on this one! Recently remodeled one bed, one bath that includes stove, refrigerator, washer, and dryer. Fenced yard, laundry room, and shed in the back yard.
Results within 1 mile of Seguin
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
107 Rest Haven
107 Rest Haven Street, McQueeney, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,075
1953 sqft
107 Rest Haven Available 08/10/20 Beautifully Landscaped 3/2/2 Home on the Highly Desirable Treasure Island! - Beautifully Landscaped 3/2/2 Home on Treasure Island! Features Include: Gorgeous Kitchen w/ Stainless Appliances, Refrigerator, Built in
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
725 Lakeview
725 Lakeview Trl, McQueeney, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1271 sqft
Contemporary rental unit located on quiet street with gated access. Unit comes with a washer/dryer, refrigerator and water softener. Rent includes water and lawn maintenance. No pets allowed.
1 of 31
Last updated July 11 at 01:20am
1 Unit Available
144 Trelawney Street
144 Trelawney Street, McQueeney, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1927 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW! Lake McQueeney waterfront home in Treasure Island has two living areas, a bonus room, and an updated kitchen.
1 of 23
Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
2594 Terminal Loop
2594 Terminal Loop Road, McQueeney, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
975 sqft
NEAT & WELL MAINTAINED MCQUEENEY PROPERTY, Three bedroom and two bath with attached one car garage. Great location, outside of New Braunfels in McQueeney area, easy access to San Antonio, New Braunfels, Seguin, San Marcos, or surrounding areas.
Results within 5 miles of Seguin
1 of 4
Last updated July 11 at 01:19am
1 Unit Available
923 Avery Parkway
923 Avery Parkway, Guadalupe County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
2305 sqft
Come see this 4-bedroom single story home. It has a flowing floor plan with high ceilings. The kitchen features granite counter tops and stainless-steel appliances. Tile floors in the wet areas and carpet floors everywhere else.
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
549 Cheyenne Lane
549 Cheyenne Lane, Guadalupe County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1925 sqft
SHOWINGS TO BEGIN ON THURSDAY!!!! Enjoy country living on 2 fenced acres with no restrictions! Relax on your quick commute only 10 minutes from Seguin and 30 minutes to New Braunfels.
Results within 10 miles of Seguin
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
33 Units Available
Berkshire Creekside
677 Creekside Way, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
$997
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,256
1165 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,148
1408 sqft
Community features infinity-edge pool, tanning deck, and trellis outdoor kitchen. Units offer under-cabinet lightning, expansive dining spaces, elevator access, and more. Located just minutes from Schlitterbahn, I-35, and downtown.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
33 Units Available
Springs at Creekside
2980 Creek Bend Drive, New Braunfels, TX
Studio
$1,005
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,045
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
1118 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment community in New Braunfels features open kitchen layouts, private balconies, wood-like floors and spacious closets. Close to everything, including tons of shopping and dining. TX-46 and I-35 are both nearby.
Verified
1 of 57
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
9 Units Available
Canyon House
1747 FM-1101, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
$970
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,238
970 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to our newly built community with quality and service that speaks for itself. We are located in the Comal Independent School District, near Freiheit Elementary, Canyon Middle School, and Canyon High School.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 10 at 07:44am
6 Units Available
Creekside Vue Apartments
2120 Stephens Pl, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,120
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,377
1126 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly opened apartment community featuring outdoor grilling stations and a 24-hour gym. The one- to three-bedroom homes have walk-in closets, wood-like floors and granite countertops. Easy access to I-35 and near New Braunfels Town Center.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
14 Units Available
Villas at Sundance
2056 Sundance Pkwy, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
$945
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,354
1120 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments with granite countertops, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Clubhouse amenities include gym, pool and internet cafe. Garage parking available. Dogs and cats allowed.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 01:09pm
5 Units Available
Cotton Crossing Apartment Homes
705 Village Way, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
$944
2 Bedrooms
$1,111
3 Bedrooms
$1,620
Spacious apartments have walk-in closets and private balconies or patios. Pets are welcome. The complex has a fitness center and a barbecue area. Convenient location near Interstate 35 and Cypress Bend Park.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
12 Units Available
Hawthorne Riverside
453 N Business IH 35, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
$999
686 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,257
1016 sqft
Located just off I-35. Spacious apartments with accent walls, modern kitchens and private patios or balconies. Select homes boast Guadalupe River views. Residents have access to walking trails, swimming pools and a fitness center.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
17 Units Available
The Ranch at the Guadalupe
1355 Ranch Pkwy, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
$904
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
1051 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,724
1351 sqft
Located on the banks of the Guadalupe River near Loop 337. Luxury apartments with river views. Each home provides a fenced yard. On-site fitness center, covered parking, volleyball court and grilling area. Pet-friendly community.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
15 Units Available
Lakeview Villas
2090 Sundance Pkwy, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
$975
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1180 sqft
Located close to the heart of historic New Braunfels. Community has fountains, pool, and tanning beds. Units feature stainless steel appliances, custom cabinetry, and more.
Verified
1 of 100
Last updated July 11 at 12:09am
6 Units Available
Langtry Village
1565 North Business IH 35, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
$952
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,173
920 sqft
Close to Courtyard Shopping Center and the New Braunfels Marketplace. Apartments provide a washer and dryer, large walk-in closets, and larger kitchens. On-site pool. Beautiful, natural surroundings.
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
256 Sapphire
256 Sapphire, New Braunfels, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
1588 sqft
256 Sapphire Available 07/15/20 Brand New 4/2.5/2 Townhome in Clear Springs Ranch! LOADED with Upgrades & Amenities! - Brand New 4/2.
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 08:39pm
1 Unit Available
2120 STEPHENS PLACE
2120 Stephens Place, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
$974
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This brand new community is perfection! The New Braunfels location is close to IH-35 and the town center.
1 of 36
Last updated July 11 at 01:19am
1 Unit Available
101 Tallow Trail
101 Tallow Trail, San Marcos, TX
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
2375 sqft
***Pre Leasing for an August 2020 Move In *** 4 Bed/ 2.5 Bath Corner Lot Home in the desirable community of Cottonwood Creek in San Marcos TX. 11.5 acre Park in the subdivision with Top Rated Bowie Elementary School across the street.
1 of 35
Last updated July 10 at 11:45pm
1 Unit Available
507 Agave Flats Drive
507 Agave Flats Dr, New Braunfels, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1651 sqft
LOCATED IN HEATHER GLEN SUBDIVISION NEW BRAUNFELS TX 78130 4 BEDROOM 2 BATH SINGLE STORY 2 CAR GARAGE 7 MONTHS OLD HOME. IMMEDIATE MOVE IN!!! Can include WASHER AND DRYER AT $25 A MONTH ADDITIONAL RENTAL FEE. Relatively NEW home 9 months old.
