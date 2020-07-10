/
apartments with washer dryer
11 Apartments for rent in Boerne, TX with washer-dryer
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
29 Units Available
Roots at Boerne
135 Old San Antonio Road, Boerne, TX
1 Bedroom
$908
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,088
970 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,728
1150 sqft
Our office is currently only open for self-guided and virtual tours at this time. Please schedule yours today! Minutes from the Hill Country Mile experience vacation inspired living.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
30 Units Available
Rustico at Fair Oaks
27595 IH 10W, Boerne, TX
Studio
$799
505 sqft
1 Bedroom
$903
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,169
1062 sqft
New apartments with nine-foot ceilings and granite kitchen counters. Community includes a complimentary coffee bar, resort-style pool and business center. Easy access to I-10. Jog or hike at nearby Eisenhower Park during free time.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
6 Units Available
The Woodland
150 Medical Dr, Boerne, TX
1 Bedroom
$848
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,198
1010 sqft
One- and two-bedroom open-concept apartment homes with tile flooring and well-equipped kitchens. Community is close to schools and library, and features a swimming pool, playground and fitness center.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
$
16 Units Available
Carrington Place Apartments
825 Johns Rd, Boerne, TX
1 Bedroom
$889
608 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
859 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,329
1119 sqft
Amenities include community Wi-Fi, covered parking, a pool and a 24-hour gym. The one- to three-bedroom floor plans feature laundry hookups, separate dining areas and spacious closets. Just off I-10.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Ranch at Cibolo Creek
1681 River Rd, Boerne, TX
1 Bedroom
$850
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1035 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,630
1282 sqft
Welcome home to The Ranch at Cibolo, a wonderful apartment community with everything you've been looking for.
Results within 10 miles of Boerne
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
$
25 Units Available
Park at Rialto
25051 IH 10 West, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$969
557 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,001
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1160 sqft
Within easy reach of State Road 436 and Highway 17/92. Apartments featuring two-tone colored interiors, ornamental chair rails and ceiling fans in a community with tropical landscaping. On-site playground, fitness center and complimentary coffee bar.
Verified
1 of 52
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
$
30 Units Available
Crownridge of Texas
Catalina at Dominion
21630 Milsa Dr, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,075
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
1284 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,219
1584 sqft
Discover refined luxury living at Catalina at Dominion Apartment Homes.
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated July 11 at 12:12am
20 Units Available
Retreat at Cross Mountain
19414 Babcock Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,325
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1216 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,075
1419 sqft
A selection of one, two and three bedrooms. Amenities include granite countertops, faux wood blinds, ceramic tile bathrooms, custom cabinetry, a state-of-the-art fitness center and more.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
18 Units Available
Dominion
Grand at the Dominion
23910 W Interstate 10, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,050
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
1222 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1304 sqft
Newly renovated homes with walk-in closets, fully equipped kitchens, in-unit laundry and hardwood floors. Pet-friendly, with a clubhouse, coffee bar, gym and a fitness center. Close to La Cantera shopping mall.
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 11:36pm
1 Unit Available
7635 Paraiso Haven
7635 Paraiso Haven, Bexar County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1672 sqft
3 bedroom, 2 bath, open floor plan with master split from the secondary bedrooms. Master includes separate tub and shower and large walk in closet. Upgraded laminate flooring, ceramic title and new carpet. Freshly painted, 48" cabinets in kitchen.
