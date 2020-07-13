/
apartments with pool
19 Apartments for rent in Boerne, TX with pool
Last updated July 13 at 06:32am
28 Units Available
Roots at Boerne
135 Old San Antonio Road, Boerne, TX
1 Bedroom
$896
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
970 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,734
1150 sqft
Our office is currently only open for self-guided and virtual tours at this time. Please schedule yours today! Minutes from the Hill Country Mile experience vacation inspired living.
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
28 Units Available
Rustico at Fair Oaks
27595 IH 10W, Boerne, TX
Studio
$799
505 sqft
1 Bedroom
$903
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,169
1062 sqft
New apartments with nine-foot ceilings and granite kitchen counters. Community includes a complimentary coffee bar, resort-style pool and business center. Easy access to I-10. Jog or hike at nearby Eisenhower Park during free time.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
6 Units Available
The Woodland
150 Medical Dr, Boerne, TX
1 Bedroom
$848
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,198
1010 sqft
One- and two-bedroom open-concept apartment homes with tile flooring and well-equipped kitchens. Community is close to schools and library, and features a swimming pool, playground and fitness center.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
15 Units Available
Carrington Place Apartments
825 Johns Rd, Boerne, TX
1 Bedroom
$889
608 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
859 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,329
1119 sqft
Amenities include community Wi-Fi, covered parking, a pool and a 24-hour gym. The one- to three-bedroom floor plans feature laundry hookups, separate dining areas and spacious closets. Just off I-10.
Last updated July 13 at 10:33am
1 Unit Available
241 HORSE HL
241 Horse Hill, Boerne, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
2381 sqft
This home will live up to your expectations. One of the builders most popular 2 story plans with approx. 2,381 SF of living space. Large eat in kitchen opens up to the main living area for the Chef's that like to entertain.
Results within 5 miles of Boerne
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
11 Units Available
The Hills at Fair Oaks
8700 Starr Ranch, Fair Oaks Ranch, TX
1 Bedroom
$871
666 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,266
1150 sqft
Easy access to I-10, recently renovated with resort-style pool and oasis. Enjoy the convenience of a 24-hour gym, dog park, and coffee bar all on-site. Interiors feature designer finishes, hardwood floors, and granite counters.
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Fair Oaks Ranch
28205 Equestrian
28205 Equestrian, Fair Oaks Ranch, TX
4 Bedrooms
$3,150
3182 sqft
Stunning hilltop views emerge as you drive up the road in this quiet & secluded section of Fair Oaks Ranch. Turning into the over-sized driveway you have choices.
Last updated July 13 at 10:33am
1 Unit Available
7905 Mystic Chase
7905 Mystic Chase, Bexar County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1843 sqft
Don't miss out on this beautiful 3 bed & 2 bath + Study/Office home! Spacious open layout, High ceilings, This home comes with a to-die-for kitchen & great family room w/wood flooring & gas fireplace.
Last updated July 13 at 10:33am
1 Unit Available
8606 NAPA LNDG
8606 Napa Landing, Bexar County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
3919 sqft
Come home to comfort! Away from the turmoil of traffic. This Mike Hollaway built home is one of their most popular 4 bedroom plans with private study, large game room upstairs which can double as the media room. Over 3,919 SF of living area.
Results within 10 miles of Boerne
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
17 Units Available
Dominion
Grand at the Dominion
23910 W Interstate 10, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,050
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1222 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1304 sqft
Newly renovated homes with walk-in closets, fully equipped kitchens, in-unit laundry and hardwood floors. Pet-friendly, with a clubhouse, coffee bar, gym and a fitness center. Close to La Cantera shopping mall.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
30 Units Available
Crownridge of Texas
Catalina at Dominion
21630 Milsa Dr, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,075
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
1284 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,219
1584 sqft
Discover refined luxury living at Catalina at Dominion Apartment Homes.
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
44 Units Available
Abbey at Dominion Crossing
21626 Stonewall Pkwy, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,250
953 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1392 sqft
Conveniently located close to I-10 and less than one mile north of The Dominion neighborhood in close proximity to exclusive restaurants, shopping destinations and downtown San Antonio attractions.
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
25 Units Available
Park at Rialto
25051 IH 10 West, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$969
557 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,001
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1160 sqft
Within easy reach of State Road 436 and Highway 17/92. Apartments featuring two-tone colored interiors, ornamental chair rails and ceiling fans in a community with tropical landscaping. On-site playground, fitness center and complimentary coffee bar.
Last updated July 13 at 12:02pm
19 Units Available
Retreat at Cross Mountain
19414 Babcock Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1216 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,075
1419 sqft
A selection of one, two and three bedrooms. Amenities include granite countertops, faux wood blinds, ceramic tile bathrooms, custom cabinetry, a state-of-the-art fitness center and more.
Last updated July 13 at 08:52am
1 Unit Available
The View at Crownridge
7602 Luskey Blvd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1173 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Community amenities include a gym, poolside cabanas, and a Starbucks coffee bar. The one- to three-bedroom apartment home interiors feature wood floors, granite countertops and gourmet kitchens. Easy access to TX-1604 Loop and Interstate 10.
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
Dominion
23910 W. I-10
23910 Interstate 10 West, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,170
719 sqft
Ready to experience the highest standard of hill country living? This amazing community allows for you to experience all the custom design and amenities of a home without all the upkeep! Explore the area's shops such as the Rim and the Shops at La
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
19414 BABCOCK RD
19414 Babcock Road, Cross Mountain, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,185
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Live only minutes from La Cantera and The Rim, allowing you the benefit of superb shopping and dining close to home! You'll also be close to major employers, award-winning schools, IH-10 and Loop 1604.
Last updated July 13 at 10:33am
1 Unit Available
25003 Elwell Point
25003 Elwell Point, Scenic Oaks, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2606 sqft
SUMMER TIME IS HERE AND THIS IS THE PERFECT TIME TO FIND YOUR NEW RENTAL PROPERTY CONVENIENTLY LOCATED WALKING DISTANCE FROM THE COMMUNITY POOL, RESTAURANTS AND SHOPPING! THIS 4 BEDROOM 3 1/2 BATH WITH DUAL MASTER WILL SURELY BE SPACIOUS FOR YOUR
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
24558 Daisy Run
24558 Daisy Run, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,785
2064 sqft
24558 Daisy Run Available 07/24/20 Beautifully landscaped home in Northside School District.
