Come view this nice 1 bedroom condo that is centrally located and is minutes to the Medical Center. You can walk to the grocery store, easy access to Highway I -10 West and Highway 410. Minutes from great shopping centers and the best restaurants in town. This unit overlooks the pool. Utilities Paid with a limit on CPS, Ask Sylvia Morin Jolly on details, you will be pleased. Welcome Home!!!!