Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful well kept 3 bedroom one story home in NW San Antonio. Wood flooring, ceramic tile and carpet in bedrooms. Large living room with Cozy fireplace. Convenient eat in kitchen. Recessed lighting in kitchen. Pantry features a counter space with electric plugs. For a clutter free kitchen. French doors open up to amazing backyard views! Backyard has an accessible gate. No back neighbors.