This beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath rests on a cul de sac conveniently located near JBSA Lackland, schools and shopping. This house has an open floor plan and also boasts a large privacy fenced back yard for entertaining guests. Home does include a water softener, fridge, stove/range, dishwasher and microwave. The perfect family home is ready for you today! Don't miss out! $20 filter program!