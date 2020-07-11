All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 7234 Glen Ellen Bay.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
7234 Glen Ellen Bay
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:58 PM

7234 Glen Ellen Bay

7234 Glen Ellen Bay · (210) 418-1880
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

7234 Glen Ellen Bay, San Antonio, TX 78244

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 7234 Glen Ellen Bay · Avail. now

$1,875

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2469 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
24hr maintenance
4 bedroom/2 bath home with a Pool! - ForeFront Property Management is now offering a zero dollar security deposit move in! All Residents are required to purchase a Security Deposit Insurance Policy through Rhino. Rhino Policies are only offered to approved applicants, you are not required to fill out a policy until you have been contacted by our team. Any new prospect will need to see the property, apply, and be approved before being sent a policy to complete from the ForeFront team through Rhino.(Rhino is not limited liability insurance or renters insurance; separate policies can be purchased through our team or from an outside provider). Stunning 1.5 story Ryland home, 4 Bedrooms plus bonus room. Open floor plan with lots of light. Corner lot. Covered patio. Pool. Granite countertops. Stainless steel appliances. Gated community on golf course. Ideally located close to I-35, Loop 1604, Randolph Brooks AFB and Ft. Sam AFB, dining and shopping.

Please call (210) 339-2943 with any questions.

$0 Security Deposit (insurance policy with Rhino required).
$150.00 one time lease administration fee.
Required with ALL lease agreements under ForeFront Property Management is the enrollment in the Resident Benefits Package. Inclusions in the Resident Benefits Package:
- Included Online Resident Portal for Maintenance, Payment Options, and Electronic Statements.
- 24/7 Maintenance Hotline with Live Phone Support.
- HVAC Preventive Maintenance Program
- Free Credit Reporting for All Rental Payments made during this Lease to TransUnion.
Cost- $30/month

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $65 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 500, have ever been evicted, have bad rental history or have recent or drug/violence related felonies.

(RLNE4904179)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7234 Glen Ellen Bay have any available units?
7234 Glen Ellen Bay has a unit available for $1,875 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 7234 Glen Ellen Bay have?
Some of 7234 Glen Ellen Bay's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7234 Glen Ellen Bay currently offering any rent specials?
7234 Glen Ellen Bay is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7234 Glen Ellen Bay pet-friendly?
Yes, 7234 Glen Ellen Bay is pet friendly.
Does 7234 Glen Ellen Bay offer parking?
No, 7234 Glen Ellen Bay does not offer parking.
Does 7234 Glen Ellen Bay have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7234 Glen Ellen Bay does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7234 Glen Ellen Bay have a pool?
Yes, 7234 Glen Ellen Bay has a pool.
Does 7234 Glen Ellen Bay have accessible units?
No, 7234 Glen Ellen Bay does not have accessible units.
Does 7234 Glen Ellen Bay have units with dishwashers?
No, 7234 Glen Ellen Bay does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 7234 Glen Ellen Bay?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Villas De Sendero
8841 Timber Path
San Antonio, TX 78251
New England Village Apartments
130 Melrose Pl
San Antonio, TX 78212
Meridian Apartments
680 E Basse Rd
San Antonio, TX 78209
The Abbey at Grande Oaks
6418 Eckhert Rd
San Antonio, TX 78240
Acero Southtown
333 West Cevallos Street
San Antonio, TX 78204
Broadstone Oak Hills
7714 Louis Pasteur
San Antonio, TX 78229
Firewheel
6155 Eckhert Rd
San Antonio, TX 78240
Auburn Creek Apartments
4411 Gardendale St
San Antonio, TX 78240

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 BedroomsSan Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly PlacesSan Antonio Studio Apartments
Bexar County ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXSeguin, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXConverse, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioOak Park NorthwoodNorth Central
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity