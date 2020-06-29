All apartments in San Antonio
San Antonio, TX
6042 Ridge Field Street
Last updated June 3 2020 at 7:50 PM

6042 Ridge Field Street

6042 Ridge Field Street · No Longer Available
Location

6042 Ridge Field Street, San Antonio, TX 78250
Great Northwest

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home shows through Rently. Please follow the additional instructions to gain access.

Beautifully updated 3 bedroom 2 bath in Subdivision. Home features renovated kitchen with granite countertops and new all appliances, new wood, tile and carpet throughout, new int./ext. paint, new fixtures, separate tub and shower in master bath. . Schedule a showing today

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,475, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,475, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6042 Ridge Field Street have any available units?
6042 Ridge Field Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 6042 Ridge Field Street have?
Some of 6042 Ridge Field Street's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6042 Ridge Field Street currently offering any rent specials?
6042 Ridge Field Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6042 Ridge Field Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 6042 Ridge Field Street is pet friendly.
Does 6042 Ridge Field Street offer parking?
No, 6042 Ridge Field Street does not offer parking.
Does 6042 Ridge Field Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6042 Ridge Field Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6042 Ridge Field Street have a pool?
No, 6042 Ridge Field Street does not have a pool.
Does 6042 Ridge Field Street have accessible units?
No, 6042 Ridge Field Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6042 Ridge Field Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 6042 Ridge Field Street does not have units with dishwashers.

