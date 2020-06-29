6042 Ridge Field Street

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly recently renovated carpet

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This home shows through Rently. Please follow the additional instructions to gain access.



Beautifully updated 3 bedroom 2 bath in Subdivision. Home features renovated kitchen with granite countertops and new all appliances, new wood, tile and carpet throughout, new int./ext. paint, new fixtures, separate tub and shower in master bath. . Schedule a showing today



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,475, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,475, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.