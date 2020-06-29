All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5315 Fredericksburg Rd

5315 Fredericksburg Road · No Longer Available
Location

5315 Fredericksburg Road, San Antonio, TX 78229
Oak Hills

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
business center
gym
pool
Come home to a first-class community in the heart of the Medical District where parks, schools, medical institutions, public transit, shopping, dining and entertainment are within close reach. An abundance of amenities await including a resort-style pool, business center and fitness center. Interior perks include fireplaces, walk-in closets, nice kitchens, lighted ceiling fans, wood-style flooring and plenty of storage.
* Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information.
* Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5315 Fredericksburg Rd have any available units?
5315 Fredericksburg Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 5315 Fredericksburg Rd have?
Some of 5315 Fredericksburg Rd's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5315 Fredericksburg Rd currently offering any rent specials?
5315 Fredericksburg Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5315 Fredericksburg Rd pet-friendly?
No, 5315 Fredericksburg Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 5315 Fredericksburg Rd offer parking?
No, 5315 Fredericksburg Rd does not offer parking.
Does 5315 Fredericksburg Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5315 Fredericksburg Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5315 Fredericksburg Rd have a pool?
Yes, 5315 Fredericksburg Rd has a pool.
Does 5315 Fredericksburg Rd have accessible units?
No, 5315 Fredericksburg Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 5315 Fredericksburg Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 5315 Fredericksburg Rd does not have units with dishwashers.

