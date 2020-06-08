All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 3243 Nacogdoches, Unit #501.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
3243 Nacogdoches, Unit #501
Last updated April 2 2020 at 10:39 AM

3243 Nacogdoches, Unit #501

3243 Nacogdoches Rd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

3243 Nacogdoches Rd, San Antonio, TX 78217

Amenities

recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Spacious 2/2 Townhome at MacArthur Townhomes - Ready for Move-In - A Bargain! and A Must See!, Newly Remodeled and Available for Move In.
Spacious 1 story 2 bedroom 2 bath home at MacArthur townhomes off Nacogdoches Rd, near MacArthur View. This newly remodeled townhome features new Appliances, Paint, Counters, Carpet, Faucets, Ceiling, Fans,
Location is nicely situated between Wurzbach Parkway and Loop 410.

For more information please call Keyrenter San Antonio at 210-503-8000 or visit us at www.keyrentersanantonio.com

(RLNE5361909)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3243 Nacogdoches, Unit #501 have any available units?
3243 Nacogdoches, Unit #501 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 3243 Nacogdoches, Unit #501 currently offering any rent specials?
3243 Nacogdoches, Unit #501 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3243 Nacogdoches, Unit #501 pet-friendly?
No, 3243 Nacogdoches, Unit #501 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 3243 Nacogdoches, Unit #501 offer parking?
No, 3243 Nacogdoches, Unit #501 does not offer parking.
Does 3243 Nacogdoches, Unit #501 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3243 Nacogdoches, Unit #501 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3243 Nacogdoches, Unit #501 have a pool?
No, 3243 Nacogdoches, Unit #501 does not have a pool.
Does 3243 Nacogdoches, Unit #501 have accessible units?
No, 3243 Nacogdoches, Unit #501 does not have accessible units.
Does 3243 Nacogdoches, Unit #501 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3243 Nacogdoches, Unit #501 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3243 Nacogdoches, Unit #501 have units with air conditioning?
No, 3243 Nacogdoches, Unit #501 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Joule
10707 W Ih 10
San Antonio, TX 78230
Broken Oak Townhomes
1935 Broken Oak St
San Antonio, TX 78232
Four Thousand Horizon Hill
4000 Horizon Hill Blvd
San Antonio, TX 78229
Rock Canyon Apartments
3902 Perrin Central Blvd
San Antonio, TX 78217
Flats at Oak Hills
7314 Oak Manor Dr
San Antonio, TX 78229
ReNew at TPC
5707 TPC Pkwy
San Antonio, TX 78261
Rivera Apartments
1130 Broadway St
San Antonio, TX 78215
Hawthorne House
7403 Wurzbach Rd
San Antonio, TX 78229

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio