Amenities

garage game room media room

Unit Amenities Property Amenities game room parking garage media room

Very gently lived in. This 4 bedroom 3.5 bath home features an spacious 3532 sq ft! The first floor offers an inviting entry way that opens to a charming dining room and stairway leading to second floor. Past the stairway, the entry hall opens to a gorgeous open-concept kitchen area and breakfast nook then to the large living room. The downstairs master will accommodate any size bedroom furniture. Upstairs there are 3 spacious bedrooms plus a wonderful sized game room and media room.