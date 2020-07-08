All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated July 19 2020 at 7:08 AM

20211 Huebner Road

20211 Huebner Road · (210) 384-5222
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

20211 Huebner Road, San Antonio, TX 78258
Stone Oak

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

3 Bedrooms

Unit 520 · Avail. now

$1,555

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1360 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
24hr gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
dog park
fire pit
24hr gym
on-site laundry
pool
3BD/2BA APARTMENT IN STONE OAK
This spacious 1,360 sqft. Apartment is everything you’re looking for!! Located just off Stone Oak And Huebner Rd.

INCLUDES: stainless steel appliances, laundry room with W/D connections, covered patio with large storage closet.

***IMMEDIATE MOVE IN***

RENT: $1556.00

Villas at Sonterra Apartments has amazing amenities. A fee of these are gated access, security patrol and surveillance, laundry facility, business center, pool, 24hr fitness center, dog park, fire pits, and several scholarship and discounts!

Message me Sapphire Ferrer the property leasing specialist for more information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20211 Huebner Road have any available units?
20211 Huebner Road has a unit available for $1,555 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 20211 Huebner Road have?
Some of 20211 Huebner Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20211 Huebner Road currently offering any rent specials?
20211 Huebner Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20211 Huebner Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 20211 Huebner Road is pet friendly.
Does 20211 Huebner Road offer parking?
No, 20211 Huebner Road does not offer parking.
Does 20211 Huebner Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20211 Huebner Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20211 Huebner Road have a pool?
Yes, 20211 Huebner Road has a pool.
Does 20211 Huebner Road have accessible units?
No, 20211 Huebner Road does not have accessible units.
Does 20211 Huebner Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20211 Huebner Road has units with dishwashers.
