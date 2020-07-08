20211 Huebner Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center dog park fire pit 24hr gym on-site laundry pool

3BD/2BA APARTMENT IN STONE OAK

This spacious 1,360 sqft. Apartment is everything you’re looking for!! Located just off Stone Oak And Huebner Rd.



INCLUDES: stainless steel appliances, laundry room with W/D connections, covered patio with large storage closet.



***IMMEDIATE MOVE IN***



RENT: $1556.00



Villas at Sonterra Apartments has amazing amenities. A fee of these are gated access, security patrol and surveillance, laundry facility, business center, pool, 24hr fitness center, dog park, fire pits, and several scholarship and discounts!



Message me Sapphire Ferrer the property leasing specialist for more information.