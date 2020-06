Amenities

pet friendly new construction parking community garden

2bd/2.5 bath home conveniently nestled just off McCullough Avenue near Olmos Park. These units are well-appointed with modern finishes, energy efficient appliances and community features that make it the perfect home for the urbanite who values community and convenience. The eight-unit community is to be completed August 31, 2018 & includes on-site parking as well as a community garden & dogpark. Walking distance to restaurants, the local HEB and retail along McCullough!