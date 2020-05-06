All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 1519 Fair Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
1519 Fair Avenue
Last updated April 6 2020 at 6:25 PM

1519 Fair Avenue

1519 Fair Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1519 Fair Avenue, San Antonio, TX 78210
Highland Park

Amenities

pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Centrally located, new flooring, paint, cabinets. Fenced yards, large back yard. NO CARPET.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1519 Fair Avenue have any available units?
1519 Fair Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 1519 Fair Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1519 Fair Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1519 Fair Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1519 Fair Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1519 Fair Avenue offer parking?
No, 1519 Fair Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1519 Fair Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1519 Fair Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1519 Fair Avenue have a pool?
No, 1519 Fair Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1519 Fair Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1519 Fair Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1519 Fair Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1519 Fair Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1519 Fair Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1519 Fair Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Move Cross Country
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Escalante
1540 W Bitters Rd
San Antonio, TX 78248
Villas De Sendero
8841 Timber Path
San Antonio, TX 78251
The Abbey at Medical Center
5450 Rowley Rd
San Antonio, TX 78240
Moxie
901 ackson Keller Drive - 901
San Antonio, TX 78213
Park Greene Townhomes
13031 Park Crossing Dr
San Antonio, TX 78217
Siena on Sonterra
600 E Sonterra Blvd
San Antonio, TX 78258
Valencia at Medical
5111 Glen Ridge Drive
San Antonio, TX 78229
Pradera
11631 Culebra Road
San Antonio, TX 78253

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio