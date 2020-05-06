Rent Calculator
All apartments in San Antonio
Home
San Antonio, TX
1519 Fair Avenue
Last updated April 6 2020 at 6:25 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1519 Fair Avenue
1519 Fair Avenue
No Longer Available
Location
1519 Fair Avenue, San Antonio, TX 78210
Highland Park
Amenities
pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Centrally located, new flooring, paint, cabinets. Fenced yards, large back yard. NO CARPET.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1519 Fair Avenue have any available units?
1519 Fair Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 1519 Fair Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1519 Fair Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1519 Fair Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1519 Fair Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1519 Fair Avenue offer parking?
No, 1519 Fair Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1519 Fair Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1519 Fair Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1519 Fair Avenue have a pool?
No, 1519 Fair Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1519 Fair Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1519 Fair Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1519 Fair Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1519 Fair Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1519 Fair Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1519 Fair Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
