Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10541 Starcrest Dr

10541 Starcrest Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10541 Starcrest Drive, San Antonio, TX 78217
Oak Grove

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
10541 Starcrest Dr San Antonio, TX 78217

2 bedrooms
1 Bathroom

$750 Monthly Rent
$750 Security Deposit
$50 App Fee per Adult over 18

Quiet 4-Plex Apartment!
Beautiful Updates! Must see.

RENTAL REQUIREMENTS:

Monthly income of $2,300 or more
Must verify good rental history
No felons or sex offenders
No evictions
No smokers

Pets are allowed with a pet fee.

**Bad Credit is OK with good income + good rent history.

Move in ready NOW!

Rent plus Deposit to move-in.
One year Lease with option to renew each year after.

Please call or text Jody to view: 210.274.5870

Serious inquiries only please.

(RLNE4518507)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10541 Starcrest Dr have any available units?
10541 Starcrest Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 10541 Starcrest Dr have?
Some of 10541 Starcrest Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10541 Starcrest Dr currently offering any rent specials?
10541 Starcrest Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10541 Starcrest Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 10541 Starcrest Dr is pet friendly.
Does 10541 Starcrest Dr offer parking?
Yes, 10541 Starcrest Dr does offer parking.
Does 10541 Starcrest Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10541 Starcrest Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10541 Starcrest Dr have a pool?
No, 10541 Starcrest Dr does not have a pool.
Does 10541 Starcrest Dr have accessible units?
No, 10541 Starcrest Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 10541 Starcrest Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10541 Starcrest Dr has units with dishwashers.
