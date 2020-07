Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Darling 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage, home in the highly desirable west side of Round Rock. This home sits on a large corner lot on a very quiet street in Chisholm Valley and has been updated. House will be ready for move in 11/1/2019. Still in process of finishing make ready No carpet in bedrooms or main areas.