817 Satellite View

Amenities

hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher garage some paid utils carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Single Faimly 4 bed 3 bath House for Rent - Property Id: 240142



Hi,

I Have single family house for rent immediately available.

It has 4 bed 3 bath 2 car garage Very nice and clean neighbor hood.

It has school right across the street.

5 mins away from Market.

it is 10 mins away from Texas , University.

Monthly rent 2100 USD and Deposit is 2100

If interested email / text/ call SAI Ph 614-881-8227

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/240142

Property Id 240142



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5627846)