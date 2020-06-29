All apartments in Round Rock
Find more places like 817 Satellite View.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Round Rock, TX
/
817 Satellite View
Last updated April 14 2020 at 4:50 PM

817 Satellite View

817 Satellite View · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Round Rock
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

817 Satellite View, Round Rock, TX 78665

Amenities

hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
some paid utils
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Single Faimly 4 bed 3 bath House for Rent - Property Id: 240142

Hi,
I Have single family house for rent immediately available.
It has 4 bed 3 bath 2 car garage Very nice and clean neighbor hood.
It has school right across the street.
5 mins away from Market.
it is 10 mins away from Texas , University.
Monthly rent 2100 USD and Deposit is 2100
If interested email / text/ call SAI Ph 614-881-8227
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/240142
Property Id 240142

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5627846)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 817 Satellite View have any available units?
817 Satellite View doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Round Rock, TX.
How much is rent in Round Rock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Round Rock Rent Report.
What amenities does 817 Satellite View have?
Some of 817 Satellite View's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 817 Satellite View currently offering any rent specials?
817 Satellite View is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 817 Satellite View pet-friendly?
No, 817 Satellite View is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Round Rock.
Does 817 Satellite View offer parking?
Yes, 817 Satellite View offers parking.
Does 817 Satellite View have units with washers and dryers?
No, 817 Satellite View does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 817 Satellite View have a pool?
No, 817 Satellite View does not have a pool.
Does 817 Satellite View have accessible units?
No, 817 Satellite View does not have accessible units.
Does 817 Satellite View have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 817 Satellite View has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bexley Round Rock
1401 Satellite View
Round Rock, TX 78665
The Falls Round Rock
515 E Palm Valley Blvd
Round Rock, TX 78664
City North at Sunrise Ranch
2800 Sunrise Rd
Round Rock, TX 78665
Cordevalle
650 Louis Henna Blvd
Round Rock, TX 78664
Springs at Round Rock
1200 E Old Settlers Blvd
Round Rock, TX 78665
Bell at Teravista
1700 University Blvd
Round Rock, TX 78665
Bartz Ranch
1100 Hidden Valley Dr
Round Rock, TX 78665
Brushy Creek Village Apts.
1101 Sam Bass Cir
Round Rock, TX 78681

Similar Pages

Round Rock 1 Bedroom ApartmentsRound Rock 2 Bedroom Apartments
Round Rock Dog Friendly ApartmentsRound Rock Pet Friendly Apartments
Round Rock Studio ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TXTemple, TX
Leander, TXKyle, TXCopperas Cove, TXWells Branch, TXBuda, TXHarker Heights, TXLockhart, TX
Taylor, TXHutto, TXMarble Falls, TXBee Cave, TXLakeway, TXBarton Creek, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

TeravistaForest Creek
La Frontera Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Texas CollegeHuston-Tillotson University
Saint Edward's UniversityTemple College
Austin Community College District