739 Gabriel Mills Drive

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly playground pool

IMMACULATE Home in desirable Turtle Creek Village in Round Rock. This well-maintained 3 bed / 2 bath home has a charming covered front porch overlooking the quiet neighborhood walking paths. The living room opens to the kitchen with custom wood cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and a dining space. This home offers all of the comforts of a newer home and is conveniently located with quick access to surrounding areas and Greater Austin. Community Pool and Playgrounds available. Minutes away from toll road 130, restaurant, retail, and more!