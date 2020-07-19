All apartments in Round Rock
739 Gabriel Mills Drive

739 Gabriel Mills Drive
Location

739 Gabriel Mills Drive, Round Rock, TX 78664
Turtle Creek Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
playground
pool
IMMACULATE Home in desirable Turtle Creek Village in Round Rock. This well-maintained 3 bed / 2 bath home has a charming covered front porch overlooking the quiet neighborhood walking paths. The living room opens to the kitchen with custom wood cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and a dining space. This home offers all of the comforts of a newer home and is conveniently located with quick access to surrounding areas and Greater Austin. Community Pool and Playgrounds available. Minutes away from toll road 130, restaurant, retail, and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 739 Gabriel Mills Drive have any available units?
739 Gabriel Mills Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Round Rock, TX.
How much is rent in Round Rock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Round Rock Rent Report.
What amenities does 739 Gabriel Mills Drive have?
Some of 739 Gabriel Mills Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 739 Gabriel Mills Drive currently offering any rent specials?
739 Gabriel Mills Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 739 Gabriel Mills Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 739 Gabriel Mills Drive is pet friendly.
Does 739 Gabriel Mills Drive offer parking?
No, 739 Gabriel Mills Drive does not offer parking.
Does 739 Gabriel Mills Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 739 Gabriel Mills Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 739 Gabriel Mills Drive have a pool?
Yes, 739 Gabriel Mills Drive has a pool.
Does 739 Gabriel Mills Drive have accessible units?
No, 739 Gabriel Mills Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 739 Gabriel Mills Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 739 Gabriel Mills Drive has units with dishwashers.
