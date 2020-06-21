All apartments in Round Rock
711 Tumlinson Fort WAY

711 Tumlinson Fort Way · (831) 359-2141
Location

711 Tumlinson Fort Way, Round Rock, TX 78664
Turtle Creek Village

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1839 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful 2 Story Home with Classic Appeal! Great Open Floor Plan, Modern Kitchen Features;Granite Counter Tops, Stainless Steel Kitchen Appliances,Hardwood & Tile Throughout 1st Floor,Utility Room, Pantry,Spacious Master Suite w/Dual Vanity & Walkin Closet,Game Room,2 Car Garage, Recent Carpet & Interior Paint, Covered Patio & Porch, Spacious Backyard,2 Car Garage w/Automated Garage door opener & Remote,Plenty of Storage,No Neighbors Across the Street,Community Private Pool,Playscape,Easy access to 35/45

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 711 Tumlinson Fort WAY have any available units?
711 Tumlinson Fort WAY has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Round Rock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Round Rock Rent Report.
What amenities does 711 Tumlinson Fort WAY have?
Some of 711 Tumlinson Fort WAY's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 711 Tumlinson Fort WAY currently offering any rent specials?
711 Tumlinson Fort WAY isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 711 Tumlinson Fort WAY pet-friendly?
No, 711 Tumlinson Fort WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Round Rock.
Does 711 Tumlinson Fort WAY offer parking?
Yes, 711 Tumlinson Fort WAY does offer parking.
Does 711 Tumlinson Fort WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 711 Tumlinson Fort WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 711 Tumlinson Fort WAY have a pool?
Yes, 711 Tumlinson Fort WAY has a pool.
Does 711 Tumlinson Fort WAY have accessible units?
No, 711 Tumlinson Fort WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 711 Tumlinson Fort WAY have units with dishwashers?
No, 711 Tumlinson Fort WAY does not have units with dishwashers.
