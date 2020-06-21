711 Tumlinson Fort WAY

Amenities
Beautiful 2 Story Home with Classic Appeal! Great Open Floor Plan, Modern Kitchen Features;Granite Counter Tops, Stainless Steel Kitchen Appliances,Hardwood & Tile Throughout 1st Floor,Utility Room, Pantry,Spacious Master Suite w/Dual Vanity & Walkin Closet,Game Room,2 Car Garage, Recent Carpet & Interior Paint, Covered Patio & Porch, Spacious Backyard,2 Car Garage w/Automated Garage door opener & Remote,Plenty of Storage,No Neighbors Across the Street,Community Private Pool,Playscape,Easy access to 35/45