710 Lakeview Cv

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher granite counters garbage disposal oven w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This house is close to many major employers with the best schools in Round Rock. It is very clean, in a quiet neighborhood, and has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. It also has granite countertops and no carpet! It is 1930 square feet, has a two car garage and is within walking distance to a very lovely lake. This house also has great accessibility into Austin with access to three major highways. Some pets allowed (No aggressive breed dogs) Please give time to show as to not disturb tenants.



(RLNE1486994)