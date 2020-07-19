All apartments in Round Rock
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

710 Lakeview Cv

710 Lakeview Cv · No Longer Available
Round Rock
Location

710 Lakeview Cv, Round Rock, TX 78681
Round Rock West

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
garbage disposal
oven
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This house is close to many major employers with the best schools in Round Rock. It is very clean, in a quiet neighborhood, and has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. It also has granite countertops and no carpet! It is 1930 square feet, has a two car garage and is within walking distance to a very lovely lake. This house also has great accessibility into Austin with access to three major highways. Some pets allowed (No aggressive breed dogs) Please give time to show as to not disturb tenants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 710 Lakeview Cv have any available units?
710 Lakeview Cv doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Round Rock, TX.
How much is rent in Round Rock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Round Rock Rent Report.
What amenities does 710 Lakeview Cv have?
Some of 710 Lakeview Cv's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 710 Lakeview Cv currently offering any rent specials?
710 Lakeview Cv is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 710 Lakeview Cv pet-friendly?
Yes, 710 Lakeview Cv is pet friendly.
Does 710 Lakeview Cv offer parking?
Yes, 710 Lakeview Cv offers parking.
Does 710 Lakeview Cv have units with washers and dryers?
No, 710 Lakeview Cv does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 710 Lakeview Cv have a pool?
No, 710 Lakeview Cv does not have a pool.
Does 710 Lakeview Cv have accessible units?
No, 710 Lakeview Cv does not have accessible units.
Does 710 Lakeview Cv have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 710 Lakeview Cv has units with dishwashers.
