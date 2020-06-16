700 LOUIS HENNA BLVD

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan microwave patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym on-site laundry pool hot tub

Welcome to a luxurious Round Rock community only minutes from Toll 45, IH-35 and Dell Computers. Shop the day away at the nearby outlet mall or take advantage of all the fabulous amenities including a shimmering pool, hot tub, laundry facility, clubhouse, fitness center and basketball court! Interior features include: Ceiling fans Microwave Patio/balcony Washer/Dryer connections Texas-sized closets Ample storage Individual climate control Stainless steel appliances Bring along your pets, they'll love it here too! * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.