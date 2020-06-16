All apartments in Round Rock
700 LOUIS HENNA BLVD
Last updated May 26 2020 at 2:31 AM

700 LOUIS HENNA BLVD

700 Louis Henna Boulevard · (512) 501-2449
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

700 Louis Henna Boulevard, Round Rock, TX 78664
Homestead

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$910

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 491 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
microwave
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
pool
hot tub
Welcome to a luxurious Round Rock community only minutes from Toll 45, IH-35 and Dell Computers. Shop the day away at the nearby outlet mall or take advantage of all the fabulous amenities including a shimmering pool, hot tub, laundry facility, clubhouse, fitness center and basketball court! Interior features include: Ceiling fans Microwave Patio/balcony Washer/Dryer connections Texas-sized closets Ample storage Individual climate control Stainless steel appliances Bring along your pets, they'll love it here too! * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 700 LOUIS HENNA BLVD have any available units?
700 LOUIS HENNA BLVD has a unit available for $910 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Round Rock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Round Rock Rent Report.
What amenities does 700 LOUIS HENNA BLVD have?
Some of 700 LOUIS HENNA BLVD's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 700 LOUIS HENNA BLVD currently offering any rent specials?
700 LOUIS HENNA BLVD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 700 LOUIS HENNA BLVD pet-friendly?
No, 700 LOUIS HENNA BLVD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Round Rock.
Does 700 LOUIS HENNA BLVD offer parking?
No, 700 LOUIS HENNA BLVD does not offer parking.
Does 700 LOUIS HENNA BLVD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 700 LOUIS HENNA BLVD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 700 LOUIS HENNA BLVD have a pool?
Yes, 700 LOUIS HENNA BLVD has a pool.
Does 700 LOUIS HENNA BLVD have accessible units?
No, 700 LOUIS HENNA BLVD does not have accessible units.
Does 700 LOUIS HENNA BLVD have units with dishwashers?
No, 700 LOUIS HENNA BLVD does not have units with dishwashers.
