414 Cypress Lane
414 Cypress Lane

414 Cypress Lane · No Longer Available
Location

414 Cypress Lane, Round Rock, TX 78664
Willowbend Estates

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
Due to corona virus safety concerns for tenant well being, we are only going to do virtual tours until property is vacant.

https://rently.com/properties/1670303?source=marketing

Great 3/2 Duplex. Beautifully updated with hard flooring throughout main area and carpet in the bedrooms. Refreshed kitchen and baths. Light and bright home. Hearth fireplace. Conveniently located to I35 and Round Rock.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,400, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $1,350, Available 6/24/20

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 414 Cypress Lane have any available units?
414 Cypress Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Round Rock, TX.
How much is rent in Round Rock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Round Rock Rent Report.
What amenities does 414 Cypress Lane have?
Some of 414 Cypress Lane's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 414 Cypress Lane currently offering any rent specials?
414 Cypress Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 414 Cypress Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 414 Cypress Lane is pet friendly.
Does 414 Cypress Lane offer parking?
No, 414 Cypress Lane does not offer parking.
Does 414 Cypress Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 414 Cypress Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 414 Cypress Lane have a pool?
No, 414 Cypress Lane does not have a pool.
Does 414 Cypress Lane have accessible units?
No, 414 Cypress Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 414 Cypress Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 414 Cypress Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

