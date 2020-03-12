All apartments in Round Rock
Last updated November 9 2019 at 5:56 AM

3815 Lagoona DR

3815 Lagoona Dr · No Longer Available
Location

3815 Lagoona Dr, Round Rock, TX 78681
Mayfield Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
Fantastic home close to shopping and fun, with wood floors in living/breakfast area, soaring ceilings, & spacious kitchen with open elegant feel and corian countertops. Beautiful space, Office w/French doors, plus guest bedroom & full bath down and formal dining/living. Gameroom or second living area upstairs with 3 very spacious bedrooms. Oversized backyard with sprinkler system and 3 car garage, great area and lovely home! Neighborhood Park, year round pool, pond in walking distance. Leander ISD.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3815 Lagoona DR have any available units?
3815 Lagoona DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Round Rock, TX.
How much is rent in Round Rock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Round Rock Rent Report.
What amenities does 3815 Lagoona DR have?
Some of 3815 Lagoona DR's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3815 Lagoona DR currently offering any rent specials?
3815 Lagoona DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3815 Lagoona DR pet-friendly?
No, 3815 Lagoona DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Round Rock.
Does 3815 Lagoona DR offer parking?
Yes, 3815 Lagoona DR offers parking.
Does 3815 Lagoona DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3815 Lagoona DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3815 Lagoona DR have a pool?
Yes, 3815 Lagoona DR has a pool.
Does 3815 Lagoona DR have accessible units?
No, 3815 Lagoona DR does not have accessible units.
Does 3815 Lagoona DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3815 Lagoona DR has units with dishwashers.
