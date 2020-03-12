3815 Lagoona DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities game room parking pool garage

Fantastic home close to shopping and fun, with wood floors in living/breakfast area, soaring ceilings, & spacious kitchen with open elegant feel and corian countertops. Beautiful space, Office w/French doors, plus guest bedroom & full bath down and formal dining/living. Gameroom or second living area upstairs with 3 very spacious bedrooms. Oversized backyard with sprinkler system and 3 car garage, great area and lovely home! Neighborhood Park, year round pool, pond in walking distance. Leander ISD.