Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities playground pool

Great corner lot in Preserve at Stone Oak. 3 BR 2.5 baths, bonus area at top of stairs could be study/office area. Light and bright home, enjoy windows to the covered patio, roomy backyard, and mature oak tree. Kit has tile backsplash, lg pantry, and breakfast nook. Walk in closet in master, master bath has double sinks and garden tub. Highly rated schools, walk to community pool and playground.