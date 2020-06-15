All apartments in Round Rock
3755 Castle Rock DR
Last updated June 5 2020 at 3:03 PM

3755 Castle Rock DR

3755 Castle Rock Drive · (512) 791-4223
Location

3755 Castle Rock Drive, Round Rock, TX 78681
Preserve at Stone Oak

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1667 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Stunning home in immaculate condition*Ready for immediate move in!*Wonderful upgrades throughout: kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel refrigerator, and gas range with a double oven*Ceramic tile and wood laminate everywhere but the master bedroom*You'll LOVE the backyard with covered extended flagstone patio and the privacy-no neighbors behind*Master bath has tub, separate shower, and a huge walk in closet with built in custom shelving* *Exemplary rated Chandler Oaks Elem and Walsh Middle School

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3755 Castle Rock DR have any available units?
3755 Castle Rock DR has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Round Rock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Round Rock Rent Report.
What amenities does 3755 Castle Rock DR have?
Some of 3755 Castle Rock DR's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3755 Castle Rock DR currently offering any rent specials?
3755 Castle Rock DR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3755 Castle Rock DR pet-friendly?
No, 3755 Castle Rock DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Round Rock.
Does 3755 Castle Rock DR offer parking?
No, 3755 Castle Rock DR does not offer parking.
Does 3755 Castle Rock DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3755 Castle Rock DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3755 Castle Rock DR have a pool?
No, 3755 Castle Rock DR does not have a pool.
Does 3755 Castle Rock DR have accessible units?
No, 3755 Castle Rock DR does not have accessible units.
Does 3755 Castle Rock DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3755 Castle Rock DR has units with dishwashers.
