3755 Castle Rock DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Stunning home in immaculate condition*Ready for immediate move in!*Wonderful upgrades throughout: kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel refrigerator, and gas range with a double oven*Ceramic tile and wood laminate everywhere but the master bedroom*You'll LOVE the backyard with covered extended flagstone patio and the privacy-no neighbors behind*Master bath has tub, separate shower, and a huge walk in closet with built in custom shelving* *Exemplary rated Chandler Oaks Elem and Walsh Middle School