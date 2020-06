Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher gym pool playground fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony Property Amenities gym playground pool

One of the most popular floor plans in Settlers Crossing! With beautiful mature trees & the inviting front porch, you're bound to fall in love when you approach this home! The open floor plan features a massive dining area, open kitchen with island, and large family room. Community amenities include 2 pools, fitness room, & multiple parks/playgrounds! A short distance from the 600+ acre Old Settlers Park & Dell Diamond! Terms less than 12 months offered for $1,750/month!