3100 Corrigan Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Over 2,200 sqft single story home in coveted RRISD. Stunning & immaculate home on corner lot! All new flooring - carpet & nice vinyl plank. Beautiful room near entryway with french doors and nearly floor to ceiling arched window + closet so can be bedroom or office! additional bedrooms + full bath tucked back at the side of the house through a private hall. Enormous open kitchen, dining & Living room - You can bring the sectional! Walking distance to community pool &

park + trails. Also nearby Dell Diamond, and plenty of restaurants/entertainment!