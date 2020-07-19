3100 Corrigan Ln

Amenities
Over 2,200 sqft single story home in coveted RRISD. Stunning & immaculate home on corner lot! All new flooring - carpet & nice vinyl plank. Beautiful room near entryway with french doors and nearly floor to ceiling arched window + closet so can be bedroom or office! additional bedrooms + full bath tucked back at the side of the house through a private hall. Enormous open kitchen, dining & Living room - You can bring the sectional! Walking distance to community pool &
park + trails. Also nearby Dell Diamond, and plenty of restaurants/entertainment!