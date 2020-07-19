All apartments in Round Rock
Find more places like 3100 Corrigan Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Round Rock, TX
/
3100 Corrigan Ln
Last updated April 23 2019 at 7:43 AM

3100 Corrigan Ln

3100 Corrigan Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Round Rock
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3100 Corrigan Lane, Round Rock, TX 78665
Settlers Crossing

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Over 2,200 sqft single story home in coveted RRISD. Stunning & immaculate home on corner lot! All new flooring - carpet & nice vinyl plank. Beautiful room near entryway with french doors and nearly floor to ceiling arched window + closet so can be bedroom or office! additional bedrooms + full bath tucked back at the side of the house through a private hall. Enormous open kitchen, dining & Living room - You can bring the sectional! Walking distance to community pool &
park + trails. Also nearby Dell Diamond, and plenty of restaurants/entertainment!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3100 Corrigan Ln have any available units?
3100 Corrigan Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Round Rock, TX.
How much is rent in Round Rock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Round Rock Rent Report.
What amenities does 3100 Corrigan Ln have?
Some of 3100 Corrigan Ln's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3100 Corrigan Ln currently offering any rent specials?
3100 Corrigan Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3100 Corrigan Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 3100 Corrigan Ln is pet friendly.
Does 3100 Corrigan Ln offer parking?
No, 3100 Corrigan Ln does not offer parking.
Does 3100 Corrigan Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3100 Corrigan Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3100 Corrigan Ln have a pool?
Yes, 3100 Corrigan Ln has a pool.
Does 3100 Corrigan Ln have accessible units?
No, 3100 Corrigan Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 3100 Corrigan Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3100 Corrigan Ln has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Creekside at Kenney's Fort
1100 S Kenney Fort Blvd
Round Rock, TX 78665
Rock Springs Duplexes
1338 Christopher Ave
Round Rock, TX 78681
Montelena
2501 Louis Henna Blvd
Round Rock, TX 78664
Lantower Round Rock
1801 Warner Ranch Dr
Round Rock, TX 78664
Bell at Teravista
1700 University Blvd
Round Rock, TX 78665
Bartz Ranch
1100 Hidden Valley Dr
Round Rock, TX 78665
Rock 35
1500 N Interstate Hwy 35
Round Rock, TX 78681
Belmont Place
1500 Lawnmont Dr
Round Rock, TX 78664

Similar Pages

Round Rock 1 BedroomsRound Rock 2 Bedrooms
Round Rock Dog Friendly ApartmentsRound Rock Pet Friendly Places
Round Rock Studio ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TXTemple, TX
Leander, TXKyle, TXCopperas Cove, TXWells Branch, TXBuda, TXHarker Heights, TXLockhart, TX
Taylor, TXHutto, TXMarble Falls, TXBee Cave, TXLakeway, TXBarton Creek, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

TeravistaForest Creek
La Frontera Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Texas CollegeHuston-Tillotson University
Saint Edward's UniversityTemple College
Austin Community College District