2723 Herrington Cv

Amenities

dishwasher dogs allowed garage microwave bathtub range

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

3-bed / 2-bath home available for rent in popular Settler's Overlook neighborhood! - 3-bed / 2-bath in popular Settler's Overlook neighborhood. Open living area and spacious Master suite with dual vanities, garden tub, & separate shower. In-law plan with secondary bedrooms on the opposite side of the house from the master. Privately fenced yard with shed. Close to Dell Diamond and walking distance to Settlers Park. Pet Friendly! To view all of our available properties, please visit our website at www.alpsmgmt.com.



(RLNE5463686)