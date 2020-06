Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Cute house in great location has wonderful updates! Kitchen has granite countertops and brushed stainless steel accents. Bathroom has a beautiful double vanity with sitting area. Oversized living room has a nice brick fireplace and is the perfect place to relax or entertain. Flooring is all tile and laminate. Walking distance to Frontier Park. Close to Bluebonnet Elementary. Easy I-35 access. Minutes from Dell. No pets, please.