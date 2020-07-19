2201 Silver Spur Drive, Round Rock, TX 78681 Chisholm Valley West
2201 Silver Spur Drive Available 07/15/20 Great Round Rock Home! - ovely three bedroom house with open floor plan and great natural lighting. Vaulted ceiling and brick fireplace in living. Upgraded kitchen that offers granite counters and updated backsplash. Brand new berber Nu-Cor laminate floors installed in all bedrooms - great size rooms with ceiling fans! Master on opposite side of house from guest bedrooms and attached bathroom. HUGE yard.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
