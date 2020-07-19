All apartments in Round Rock
Last updated July 15 2020

2201 Silver Spur Drive

2201 Silver Spur Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2201 Silver Spur Drive, Round Rock, TX 78681
Chisholm Valley West

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2201 Silver Spur Drive Available 07/15/20 Great Round Rock Home! - ovely three bedroom house with open floor plan and great natural lighting. Vaulted ceiling and brick fireplace in living. Upgraded kitchen that offers granite counters and updated backsplash. Brand new berber Nu-Cor laminate floors installed in all bedrooms - great size rooms with ceiling fans! Master on opposite side of house from guest bedrooms and attached bathroom. HUGE yard.

(RLNE4042403)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2201 Silver Spur Drive have any available units?
2201 Silver Spur Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Round Rock, TX.
How much is rent in Round Rock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Round Rock Rent Report.
What amenities does 2201 Silver Spur Drive have?
Some of 2201 Silver Spur Drive's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2201 Silver Spur Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2201 Silver Spur Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2201 Silver Spur Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2201 Silver Spur Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2201 Silver Spur Drive offer parking?
No, 2201 Silver Spur Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2201 Silver Spur Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2201 Silver Spur Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2201 Silver Spur Drive have a pool?
No, 2201 Silver Spur Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2201 Silver Spur Drive have accessible units?
No, 2201 Silver Spur Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2201 Silver Spur Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2201 Silver Spur Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
