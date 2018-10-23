2111 Valerian Trail, Round Rock, TX 78665 Round Rock Ranch
Amenities
pet friendly
fireplace
game room
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
Large RR Home with 3 Full Baths - LARGE 4 bedroom home with 3 FULL bathrooms. 1 Bedroom down with full bath and walk in Shower. Great kitchen with lots of light with large walk in pantry. Kitchen is open to Dining Room. Home has lofted entry and fireplace in living room for those cold evenings. Home includes refrigerator. Great Floor Plan with plenty of room. Bonus room upstairs can be used as living area or game room. Fabulous location in Round Rock ISD.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2111 Valerian Trail have any available units?
2111 Valerian Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Round Rock, TX.
How much is rent in Round Rock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Round Rock Rent Report.
What amenities does 2111 Valerian Trail have?
Some of 2111 Valerian Trail's amenities include pet friendly, fireplace, and game room. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2111 Valerian Trail currently offering any rent specials?
2111 Valerian Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2111 Valerian Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 2111 Valerian Trail is pet friendly.
Does 2111 Valerian Trail offer parking?
No, 2111 Valerian Trail does not offer parking.
Does 2111 Valerian Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2111 Valerian Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2111 Valerian Trail have a pool?
No, 2111 Valerian Trail does not have a pool.
Does 2111 Valerian Trail have accessible units?
No, 2111 Valerian Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 2111 Valerian Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 2111 Valerian Trail does not have units with dishwashers.