2111 Valerian Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly game room

Large RR Home with 3 Full Baths - LARGE 4 bedroom home with 3 FULL bathrooms. 1 Bedroom down with full bath and walk in Shower. Great kitchen with lots of light with large walk in pantry. Kitchen is open to Dining Room. Home has lofted entry and fireplace in living room for those cold evenings. Home includes refrigerator. Great Floor Plan with plenty of room. Bonus room upstairs can be used as living area or game room. Fabulous location in Round Rock ISD.



