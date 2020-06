Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2013 Zephyr Lane Available 11/23/19 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home near Dell in Round Rock - 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home near Dell in Round Rock ~ Convenient Location near Shopping and Major Highways ~ Large Trees ~ Covered Front Patio ~ Wood & Tile Flooring in Living Areas ~ Spacious Living Room and Dining Area with Fireplace ~ Double Vanities in Both Baths ~ Private Backyard with Covered Patio and Second Patio with Side Entrance



(RLNE2305165)