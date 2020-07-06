All apartments in Round Rock
1945 Creek Crest Way

1945 Creek Crest Way · No Longer Available
Location

1945 Creek Crest Way, Round Rock, TX 78664
Asthon Oaks

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Perfect for Entertainment 3bd/2ba w/Open Floor Plan. Backs to Creek & Greenbelt! - An entertainer's dream home in Ashton Oaks! Wrap around large bar top in kitchen that is open to dining room and living room. Large living room with fireplace and lined with windows. Master suite features bay windows, walk in closet, Jetted tub, separate shower and double vanity.. Tree house like back deck which opens out to greenbelt and the creek. Convenient to the local city pool and parks! Spectacular home!!

(RLNE3891149)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1945 Creek Crest Way have any available units?
1945 Creek Crest Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Round Rock, TX.
How much is rent in Round Rock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Round Rock Rent Report.
What amenities does 1945 Creek Crest Way have?
Some of 1945 Creek Crest Way's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1945 Creek Crest Way currently offering any rent specials?
1945 Creek Crest Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1945 Creek Crest Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 1945 Creek Crest Way is pet friendly.
Does 1945 Creek Crest Way offer parking?
No, 1945 Creek Crest Way does not offer parking.
Does 1945 Creek Crest Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1945 Creek Crest Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1945 Creek Crest Way have a pool?
Yes, 1945 Creek Crest Way has a pool.
Does 1945 Creek Crest Way have accessible units?
No, 1945 Creek Crest Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1945 Creek Crest Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 1945 Creek Crest Way does not have units with dishwashers.

