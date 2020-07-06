1945 Creek Crest Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Perfect for Entertainment 3bd/2ba w/Open Floor Plan. Backs to Creek & Greenbelt! - An entertainer's dream home in Ashton Oaks! Wrap around large bar top in kitchen that is open to dining room and living room. Large living room with fireplace and lined with windows. Master suite features bay windows, walk in closet, Jetted tub, separate shower and double vanity.. Tree house like back deck which opens out to greenbelt and the creek. Convenient to the local city pool and parks! Spectacular home!!



(RLNE3891149)