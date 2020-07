Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly stainless steel pool refrigerator

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

One-story corner lot home. 4 Bedroom/2 bath, huge island with gas cook top, granite

counter tops, stainless steel appliances and covered patio, Sprinkler overlooking an open yard in a quiet

neighborhood. New Refrigerator, Washer, and GAS-Dryer included. Access to the gated community pool

with amenities. Convenient commute to Dell and many shopping, dining and entertainment options. Easy

access to Toll 45 for downtown Austin. Ready to move in.

Contact us to schedule a showing.