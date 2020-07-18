All apartments in Round Rock
188 1824 S. I.H. 35
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

188 1824 S. I.H. 35

1824 N Ih 35 · No Longer Available
Location

1824 N Ih 35, Round Rock, TX 78681

Amenities

cable included
recently renovated
pool
hot tub
bbq/grill
This is not just any regular apartment home, this is a place you will look forward to coming home to! Convenient shopping, award-winning schools, local museums, parks, dining and major employers are close at hand, plus theres great amenities and sponsored activities for you to take advantage of on-site.

Many unique features are found here including a flex pay program where you can pay half your rent on the 1st and half on the 15th! Amenities include BBQ grills, picnic facilities, a gorgeous swimming pool, oversized hot tub, a clothes care center and FREE basic cable! Attend the monthly resident events and meet all the happy residents already living here! Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit. Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. (1788)
Austin Apartment Specialists

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 188 1824 S. I.H. 35 have any available units?
188 1824 S. I.H. 35 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Round Rock, TX.
How much is rent in Round Rock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Round Rock Rent Report.
What amenities does 188 1824 S. I.H. 35 have?
Some of 188 1824 S. I.H. 35's amenities include cable included, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 188 1824 S. I.H. 35 currently offering any rent specials?
188 1824 S. I.H. 35 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 188 1824 S. I.H. 35 pet-friendly?
No, 188 1824 S. I.H. 35 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Round Rock.
Does 188 1824 S. I.H. 35 offer parking?
No, 188 1824 S. I.H. 35 does not offer parking.
Does 188 1824 S. I.H. 35 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 188 1824 S. I.H. 35 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 188 1824 S. I.H. 35 have a pool?
Yes, 188 1824 S. I.H. 35 has a pool.
Does 188 1824 S. I.H. 35 have accessible units?
No, 188 1824 S. I.H. 35 does not have accessible units.
Does 188 1824 S. I.H. 35 have units with dishwashers?
No, 188 1824 S. I.H. 35 does not have units with dishwashers.
