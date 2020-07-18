188 1824 S. I.H. 35

Amenities

cable included recently renovated pool hot tub bbq/grill

This is not just any regular apartment home, this is a place you will look forward to coming home to! Convenient shopping, award-winning schools, local museums, parks, dining and major employers are close at hand, plus theres great amenities and sponsored activities for you to take advantage of on-site.



Many unique features are found here including a flex pay program where you can pay half your rent on the 1st and half on the 15th! Amenities include BBQ grills, picnic facilities, a gorgeous swimming pool, oversized hot tub, a clothes care center and FREE basic cable! Attend the monthly resident events and meet all the happy residents already living here! Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit. Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. (1788)

Austin Apartment Specialists