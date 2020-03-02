1805 Southwestern Trail

Amenities

Great Round Rock Home - Available Now! - Lovely Round Rock home located in great location - only minutes from the Dell Campus and a few more to tollways and highways. Easy access to nearby shopping and restaurants. Fresh interior paint throughout property! Tile floors in main living areas and kitchen. Updated kitchen includes granite counters, stainless appliances and white shaker cabinets. Bathrooms updated too; granite counters and white cabinets; Master has walk-in shower and separate tub! Attached dog house in 1st bedroom! Great patio space and storage shed in backyard.



