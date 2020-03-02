All apartments in Round Rock
Round Rock, TX
1805 Southwestern Trail
1805 Southwestern Trail

1805 Southwestern Trail · No Longer Available
Round Rock
Dog Friendly Apartments
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Parking
Luxury Places
Location

1805 Southwestern Trail, Round Rock, TX 78664
Greenlawn Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great Round Rock Home - Available Now! - Lovely Round Rock home located in great location - only minutes from the Dell Campus and a few more to tollways and highways. Easy access to nearby shopping and restaurants. Fresh interior paint throughout property! Tile floors in main living areas and kitchen. Updated kitchen includes granite counters, stainless appliances and white shaker cabinets. Bathrooms updated too; granite counters and white cabinets; Master has walk-in shower and separate tub! Attached dog house in 1st bedroom! Great patio space and storage shed in backyard.

(RLNE4718678)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1805 Southwestern Trail have any available units?
1805 Southwestern Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Round Rock, TX.
How much is rent in Round Rock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Round Rock Rent Report.
What amenities does 1805 Southwestern Trail have?
Some of 1805 Southwestern Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1805 Southwestern Trail currently offering any rent specials?
1805 Southwestern Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1805 Southwestern Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 1805 Southwestern Trail is pet friendly.
Does 1805 Southwestern Trail offer parking?
No, 1805 Southwestern Trail does not offer parking.
Does 1805 Southwestern Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1805 Southwestern Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1805 Southwestern Trail have a pool?
No, 1805 Southwestern Trail does not have a pool.
Does 1805 Southwestern Trail have accessible units?
No, 1805 Southwestern Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 1805 Southwestern Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 1805 Southwestern Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
