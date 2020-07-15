1801 Warnerranch Dr

Amenities

[Looking to sublease our apartment: 1st August 2020 - January 31st 2021]



*We will leave our items worth (49Inch LG TV with Wall mount, SOFA,Dining Table with chairs ,Patio Table and chairs etc..) of $1,000.



2BR + Study / 2BA - 1040 sq. ft. + balcony.

LanTower apartment complex (1801 warner Ranch Rd, Round Rock -78664).

Close to DELL.

Rent: $1380/month.

Apartment in the First floor having Living room and Kitchen with hardwood floors and Washer & Drier.

The apartment complex boasts 1 large pool with Hot Tub, 1 state-of-the-art fitness centers, Childern play area and Dog park.

We are looking to sublease this apartment beginning July and our current lease is valid through January 2021.

Please contact us if you are interested -- thank you!