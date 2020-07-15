All apartments in Round Rock
Last updated July 12 2020 at 8:37 AM

1801 Warnerranch Dr

1801 Warner Ranch Rd · (201) 845-7300
Location

1801 Warner Ranch Rd, Round Rock, TX 78664
Warner Ranch

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Aug 1

$1,380

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1040 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
gym
pool
dog park
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
gym
pool
hot tub
[Looking to sublease our apartment: 1st August 2020 - January 31st 2021]

*We will leave our items worth (49Inch LG TV with Wall mount, SOFA,Dining Table with chairs ,Patio Table and chairs etc..) of $1,000.

2BR + Study / 2BA - 1040 sq. ft. + balcony.
LanTower apartment complex (1801 warner Ranch Rd, Round Rock -78664).
Close to DELL.
Rent: $1380/month.
-----------
Apartment in the First floor having Living room and Kitchen with hardwood floors and Washer & Drier.
The apartment complex boasts 1 large pool with Hot Tub, 1 state-of-the-art fitness centers, Childern play area and Dog park.
We are looking to sublease this apartment beginning July and our current lease is valid through January 2021.
Please contact us if you are interested -- thank you!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1801 Warnerranch Dr have any available units?
1801 Warnerranch Dr has a unit available for $1,380 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Round Rock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Round Rock Rent Report.
What amenities does 1801 Warnerranch Dr have?
Some of 1801 Warnerranch Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1801 Warnerranch Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1801 Warnerranch Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1801 Warnerranch Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1801 Warnerranch Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1801 Warnerranch Dr offer parking?
No, 1801 Warnerranch Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1801 Warnerranch Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1801 Warnerranch Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1801 Warnerranch Dr have a pool?
Yes, 1801 Warnerranch Dr has a pool.
Does 1801 Warnerranch Dr have accessible units?
No, 1801 Warnerranch Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1801 Warnerranch Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1801 Warnerranch Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
