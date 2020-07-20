1801 Goodson Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters microwave range recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Gorgeous Round Rock Home! - THIS HOUSE WON'T LAST LONG! Just updated with high end finishes, located on a street w/ NO through traffic, no back neighbors and walking distance to two schools! Interior and exterior completely repainted, all new floors throughout, new microwave, new granite countertops and backsplash, all new texture inside, new light fixtures and recessed lighting. Both bathrooms also have new vanities and master bath now has 2 sinks! New stove was also just put in!



