Round Rock, TX
1801 Goodson Court
Last updated March 28 2019 at 12:50 PM

1801 Goodson Court

1801 Goodson Court · No Longer Available
Location

1801 Goodson Court, Round Rock, TX 78664
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
microwave
range
granite counters
microwave
range
recently renovated
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Gorgeous Round Rock Home! - THIS HOUSE WON'T LAST LONG! Just updated with high end finishes, located on a street w/ NO through traffic, no back neighbors and walking distance to two schools! Interior and exterior completely repainted, all new floors throughout, new microwave, new granite countertops and backsplash, all new texture inside, new light fixtures and recessed lighting. Both bathrooms also have new vanities and master bath now has 2 sinks! New stove was also just put in!

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Does 1801 Goodson Court have any available units?
1801 Goodson Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Round Rock, TX.
How much is rent in Round Rock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Round Rock Rent Report.
What amenities does 1801 Goodson Court have?
Some of 1801 Goodson Court's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1801 Goodson Court currently offering any rent specials?
1801 Goodson Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1801 Goodson Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 1801 Goodson Court is pet friendly.
Does 1801 Goodson Court offer parking?
No, 1801 Goodson Court does not offer parking.
Does 1801 Goodson Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1801 Goodson Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1801 Goodson Court have a pool?
No, 1801 Goodson Court does not have a pool.
Does 1801 Goodson Court have accessible units?
No, 1801 Goodson Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1801 Goodson Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1801 Goodson Court does not have units with dishwashers.
